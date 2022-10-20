Read full article on original website
papermag.com
Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album
On October 21, Taylor Swift made music history with Midnights, the most-streamed album in a single day ever on Spotify. Numerous celebrities chimed in to congratulate Swift on the album and its milestone, including rapper Nicki Minaj, who responded to Swift's tweet, writing "Congratulations mama! 💋." Meanwhile, BTS' RM shared an Instagram story showing that he was listening to the single "Anti-Hero," and Swift's bestie Selena Gomez shared a screenshot of her Apple Music account playing the song "Mastermind." Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, likewise took to Twitter to share her favorite tracks from the album including "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
‘This is how you wedding’: Queer couple asks wedding guests to ‘upstage the bride’
Most weddings have a strict rule: do not upstage the bride. But one queer couple threw the “nonsense” rule out the window for their big day in Washington DC.TikTok influencer Libby Rasmussen posted a video of a wedding she attended in the city where the grooms called on their guests to “upstage the bride” with their outfits.In true queer fashion, the video showed guests going all out in bright colours, elaborate designs and loud accessories during the couple’s special day.Rasmussen wore a bright yellow jumpsuit with a ruffled off-the-shoulder top and gold leaf in her slicked-back hair, which she said...
‘Harry Potter’ Star Ralph Fiennes Defends J.K. Rowling: ‘The Verbal Abuse Directed at Her is Disgusting’
Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, has defended the books’ author, calling the relentless abuse and death threats aimed at J.K. Rowling “disgusting” and “appalling.” “J.K. Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings,” Fiennes told the New York Times during a long-ranging interview to promote his latest film, “The Menu.” “It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centered human being. The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling.” “I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she...
papermag.com
Olivia Wilde's Nanny Says Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Were Hooking Up
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny has made another shocking claim about her ex-employer's relationship with now-boyfriend Harry Styles. “Flo was fucking Harry" Genaro reportedly said, appearing to claim that Pugh was still in a relationship with ex Zach Braff during the supposed fling by adding that "she had a boyfriend" at the time. However, she went on to allege that Styles ditched Pugh shortly after he began seeing Wilde, which led to the long-rumored feud between the director and her leading lady.
papermag.com
Sophia Grace, 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' Star, is Pregnant
Youtuber Sophia Grace Brownlee, who rose to internet fame after a 2011 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, is now pregnant. The 19-year-old former child rapper, who lives in Essex, England, made the announcement on her popular Youtube channel, which she launched after a brief music career. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Sophia Grace says in the video set against a background of pink and blue balloons. "I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."
