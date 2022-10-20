Steelers vs Dolphins: Thursday practice report
The News out of Pittsburgh on Thursday in terms of an injury report is much improved for the Steelers. There are still plenty of names on it and even some new ones but things are looking up for Pittsburgh as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins.
Here is how the practice report looked on Thursday:
QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) Full
CB Cam Sutton (Hamstring) Full
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) Full
CB Levi Wallace (Concussion) Full
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Knee) Full
CB James Pierre (Hip) Limited
LB Myles Jack (Ankle) Full
OL Mason Cole (Foot/Ankle) Full
OL James Daniels (Ankle) Full
WR Steven Sims (Hamstring) DNP
TE Pat Freiermuth (Concussion) Full
DL Chris Wormley (Ankle) Full
DT Cam Heyward (Coaches Decision) DNP
DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) Full
It is good to see so many guys back to full participation it is good to be cautiously optimistic because everything could change on Friday after these guys tested their injuries with a full workout. Cornerback James Pierre is a new addition with a hip injury but having the top three cornerbacks back on the field will surely help as the team prepares to take on the speedy Miami Dolphins.
