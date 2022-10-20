ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers vs Dolphins: Thursday practice report

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIYW6_0igwCTle00

The News out of Pittsburgh on Thursday in terms of an injury report is much improved for the Steelers. There are still plenty of names on it and even some new ones but things are looking up for Pittsburgh as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins.

Here is how the practice report looked on Thursday:

QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) Full

CB Cam Sutton (Hamstring) Full

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) Full

CB Levi Wallace (Concussion) Full

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Knee) Full

CB James Pierre (Hip) Limited

LB Myles Jack (Ankle) Full

OL Mason Cole (Foot/Ankle) Full

OL James Daniels (Ankle) Full

WR Steven Sims (Hamstring) DNP

TE Pat Freiermuth (Concussion) Full

DL Chris Wormley (Ankle) Full

DT Cam Heyward (Coaches Decision) DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) Full

It is good to see so many guys back to full participation it is good to be cautiously optimistic because everything could change on Friday after these guys tested their injuries with a full workout. Cornerback James Pierre is a new addition with a hip injury but having the top three cornerbacks back on the field will surely help as the team prepares to take on the speedy Miami Dolphins.

