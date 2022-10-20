Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrantsVictorNew York City, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Edison Township lights up the city for its first Diwali Festival
Diwali, one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, celebrates good over evil and light over darkness.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
RED BANK: HALLOWEEN PARADE POSTPONED
The 74th annual Red Bank Halloween Parade, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed because of rain in the forecast, the Parks and Rec Department announced Friday afternoon. If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
roi-nj.com
Bergen County’s Franklin apartments now 60% leased (SLIDESHOW)
Adoni Property Group announced on Monday that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at the Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, have been leased. Situated in the heart of Bergen County, the Franklin has stood out in a competitive market by appealing to renters that range from empty-nesters looking to scale down from large estate homes as well as young couples and families who want to establish roots in one of northern New Jersey’s most desirable residential neighborhoods.
N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot
Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
Firefighters Contain Destructive Kitchen Fire At Westwood Restaurant
Firefighters kept a blaze that severely damaged a Guatemalan restaurant from spreading to the rest of a small shopping center in Westwood. The fire broke out in the kitchen and extended to the cockloft of Mi Flor Latin Cafe on Kinderkamack Road across from Kingsberry Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Stop & Shop Unveils Remodeled Ridgewood Store
Stop & Shop has officially unveiled the interior of its newly remodeled store in Ridgewood. Featuring an expanded produce section, upgraded deli and dairy departments, an enlarged frozen section, diversified International offerings, upgraded front-end and pharmacies, and more, the Franklin Avenue store is described as noticeably brighter and more modern.
thepressgroup.net
Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
Early morning fire damages several boats at Carteret Waterfront Park marina
Several privately owned boats are damaged after catching fire this morning at the Carteret Waterfront Park marina.
Barstool's Portnoy Notes 'Good Crust' At Central Jersey Pizzeria
Recooked pizza got the attention of Barstool CEO's Dave Portnoy in a recent trip to Central Jersey.Portnoy reviewed a slice of reheated pizza at L & L Pizza & Pasta in Metuchen. By recooked he meant a cooked pizza placed back in a hot oven to warm up for about five minutes. Po…
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Two new Journal Square skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
In perhaps a decade from now, those who live or walk in the Journal Square neighborhood will be looking up more after two new skyscrapers were approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Oct. 11. The approved 1,189-unit mega project will bring two towers, one that is 49-stories tall...
Residents evacuated from Paterson community following gas line rupture
Paterson residents were forced to evacuate from their homes Sunday morning after a gas line rupture.
Ridgewood residents alerted town's drinking water is contaminated with 'forever chemicals'
Residents received a repeat notice in the mail, yet again alerting them that their drinking water still was not in compliance with state standards and could possibly cause cancer and reproductive issues.
