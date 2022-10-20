ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

STAY Social Tap and Table revoked alcohol license overturned for now

By Richard Adams, Karlton Clay
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County restaurant’s alcohol license that was revoked has been overturned – for now.

According to PJ Campanaro, the attorney for Stay Social Tap and Table, Judge Blanchard approved Stay Social Tap and Table, LLC’s petition to have the eatery’s case heard in Columbia County Superior Court.

According to authorities, until the Court can issue a final ruling, the sanction by Judge Blanchard temporarily reverses the Columbia County Board of Commissioners’ decision to revoke the alcohol license for Stay Social Tap and Table and reinstates the license.

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to revoke Stay Social Tap and Table’s alcohol license in early October.

According to Campanaro, Judge Blanchard’s signing of the sanction is not a judgement on the merits of the case, but an acknowledgement of correct procedure.

Campanaro clarifies that now, with the issue before the courts, alcohol can rejoin the other menu items at Stay – at least until the Court decides otherwise.

The next court date has not been set yet.

