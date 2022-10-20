Read full article on original website
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
FBI offers reward for info on missing Navajo Nation woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Investigators believe it may have headed toward […]
Skate-O-Mania donates facility for Halloween party for those with disabilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skate-O-Mania is helping those with disabilities have a happy Halloween. Patients from Thrive-Skilled Pediatric Care who require walkers and wheelchairs were able to celebrate Halloween with friends and family. The skating ring closed down for the evening to host the party for an estimated 150 attendees. Thrive says Skate O Mania is perfect […]
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
Bernalillo County: East Mountain properties current target in rent assistance scam
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some living in Bernalillo County are confused after receiving mail saying they applied for rent assistance, except they didn’t. “The city didn’t tell us anything they just replied back to the email and said that they would deny the claim,” said Julie Green, a homeowner in Tijeras. Green said she was confused after […]
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
Lawsuit alleges Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center failed to prevent inmate death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County’s Metro Detention Center is facing allegations that staff and operators violated inmate civil rights and ultimately failed to prevent the death of a high-profile inmate. The lawsuit filed Friday, October 21, 2022, alleges that a correctional officer found a rope on the inmate but failed to take the rope away […]
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks
"There's no crosswalk there anymore," said one protestor at Saturday's Loma Colorado neighborhood protest.
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for shooting wife at store
The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his wife
Albuquerque Police Department: Suspected driver dies after fleeing crash
APD's Motor Unit was called to the scene Sunday night.
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says
"We don't just give up on them. If they have that will and that spunk and quality of life, then we're going to keep going for them," said the rescue's president.
Fabian Gonzales will be sentenced this week for his role in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales will soon learn his punishment for his role in the death of Victoria Martens. Victoria was murdered and then dismembered inside her westside apartment in 2016. The prosecution and defense have entered what they hope the judge will sentence him to. The state wants the maximum of 42 years, but […]
“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
Albuquerque police investigating after person found dead on road
Officials said the Albuquerque Police Department's Motors Unit was called to the scene.
