Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

FBI offers reward for info on missing Navajo Nation woman

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Investigators believe it may have headed toward […]
THOREAU, NM
KRQE News 13

Skate-O-Mania donates facility for Halloween party for those with disabilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skate-O-Mania is helping those with disabilities have a happy Halloween. Patients from Thrive-Skilled Pediatric Care who require walkers and wheelchairs were able to celebrate Halloween with friends and family. The skating ring closed down for the evening to host the party for an estimated 150 attendees. Thrive says Skate O Mania is perfect […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit alleges Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center failed to prevent inmate death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County’s Metro Detention Center is facing allegations that staff and operators violated inmate civil rights and ultimately failed to prevent the death of a high-profile inmate. The lawsuit filed Friday, October 21, 2022, alleges that a correctional officer found a rope on the inmate but failed to take the rope away […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers

Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple …. BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple pursuits. Teen charged after hosting underage party that led …. Teen charged after...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

