FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the CountryTravel MavenClifton, NJ
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrantsVictorNew York City, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Serious crash closes northbound lanes on Garden State Parkway
A serious traffic crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday led to closures of northbound lanes in Passaic County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the Parkway in Elmwood Park south of Exit 157.9, according to 511nj.org. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Exit...
roi-nj.com
Bergen County’s Franklin apartments now 60% leased (SLIDESHOW)
Adoni Property Group announced on Monday that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at the Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, have been leased. Situated in the heart of Bergen County, the Franklin has stood out in a competitive market by appealing to renters that range from empty-nesters looking to scale down from large estate homes as well as young couples and families who want to establish roots in one of northern New Jersey’s most desirable residential neighborhoods.
roi-nj.com
Walters chosen to build 67 oceanside homes to replace South Mantoloking community destroyed by Sandy
A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for Osborn Dunes will be held Saturday at the intersection of Shell Road and Route 35 North in the barrier island section of Brick Township, according to an announcement from Walters, a developer based in Barnegat. Walters plans to redevelop the...
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City
Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County
A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart
UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed. A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a...
We Have a Winner! Where’s the Best Pie in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we all know how essential pies are for dessert. I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
This Hilltown Bakery is Expanding Their Business Outside of the Bucks County Area with a New Shop
The local, family-owned bakery is opening another location outside of the Bucks County area. A popular Bucks County bakery is expanding their operations outside of the area after almost three decades of local treats and service. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in...
thepressgroup.net
Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
One Airlifted In Brick Township Rollover Crash: Report
One person was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Jersey Shore overnight, Ocean County Scanner News reports. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it at the Chambersbridge and Lakeland crash scene around 9:45 p.m. The victim was extricated and flown to...
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
10 years later: Manasquan family businesses say they had no choice but to rebuild. Here is their story.
This weekend will mark 10 years since Superstorm Sandy destroyed many parts of New Jersey, and in Manasquan, some family businesses say they had no choice but to rebuild.
100-year-old parish granted zoning subdivision to keep church open
The Bayonne Zoning Board of Adjustment has granted a minor subdivision of property at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, which will allow the church to remain open. The church parish is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The parish, a term for the local community that supports the church, was founded before the church building itself was completed in 1924, with the structure turning 100 as well in just a few years.
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Fatal Hit And Run In Ocean County Under Probe
TOMS RIVER – Township police and Ocean County authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place in the wee hours of the morning. The incident left a 28-year-old woman dead. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little...
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
Car flips over on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp during morning rush
STATEN ISLAND, — A car overturned on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp during the Monday morning rush hour. A red Cadillac flipped on its side near Burbank Avenue at the former location for ShopRite. Police and FDNY were at the scene. The SUV was quickly righted by emergency responders.
N.J. pets in need: Oct. 24, 2022
A ‘Strut Your Mutt’ canine Halloween costume contest will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded in different costume categories. The park is located on West Circuit Drive in Montclair....
