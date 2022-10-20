ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

roi-nj.com

Bergen County’s Franklin apartments now 60% leased (SLIDESHOW)

Adoni Property Group announced on Monday that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at the Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, have been leased. Situated in the heart of Bergen County, the Franklin has stood out in a competitive market by appealing to renters that range from empty-nesters looking to scale down from large estate homes as well as young couples and families who want to establish roots in one of northern New Jersey’s most desirable residential neighborhoods.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City

Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County

A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

One Airlifted In Brick Township Rollover Crash: Report

One person was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Jersey Shore overnight, Ocean County Scanner News reports. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it at the Chambersbridge and Lakeland crash scene around 9:45 p.m. The victim was extricated and flown to...
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
Hudson Reporter

100-year-old parish granted zoning subdivision to keep church open

The Bayonne Zoning Board of Adjustment has granted a minor subdivision of property at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, which will allow the church to remain open. The church parish is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The parish, a term for the local community that supports the church, was founded before the church building itself was completed in 1924, with the structure turning 100 as well in just a few years.
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fatal Hit And Run In Ocean County Under Probe

TOMS RIVER – Township police and Ocean County authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place in the wee hours of the morning. The incident left a 28-year-old woman dead. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash

Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Oct. 24, 2022

A ‘Strut Your Mutt’ canine Halloween costume contest will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded in different costume categories. The park is located on West Circuit Drive in Montclair....
MONTCLAIR, NJ

