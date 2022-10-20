Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action
Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
WATCH: What Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz had to say about Ohio State, the state of his offense after loss
It was another poor showing by the Iowa offense against an Ohio State team with an improved defense and an offense that finally found its footing in the second half. It amounted to a 54-10 blowout for the Buckeyes, who just continue to roll. We like to keep track of...
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer names best team in college football
When it comes to the school that Urban Meyer thinks is the best college football team in the nation right now, it’s hardly a surprise to find out that he thinks it’s Ohio State. During Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff in Columbus on Saturday, host Rob Stone asked who...
How to Lose a Manning in 10 Days: Arch is definitely flipping to Tennessee now
Over the course of the last week and change, the perfect storm is brewing to get Arch Manning to flip from Texas to say … Tennessee. Arch Manning flipping from Texas to Tennessee still feels like a pipe dream, but the last week or so has turned that fictitious nightmare for Austinites into a potential reality for the Rocky Top faithful.
College Football News
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
Michigan Adds Pair Of Commitments
Michigan football and basketball both added to their respective families over the last few days.
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope
The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
Takeaways From Louisville MBB's 2022 Red-White Scrimmage
Sunday served as the public's first view of the 2022-23 Cardinals squad.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina
"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides brutally honest admission about Minnesota's preparation for Week 8
PJ Fleck and Minnesota were always walking into a tall task in Week 8. Down starting quarterback Tanner Morgan and facing Penn State in a White Out, the Gophers needed to be at the top of their game. Unfortunately, that was not the case Saturday night, to put things lightly....
saturdaytradition.com
Multiple former Hawkeyes weigh in on continued lackluster effort of Iowa offense
Multiple former Hawkeyes took to Twitter after another abysmal performance from the Ferentz-led offense. Jaleel Johnson was a defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes from 2013-2016 and now plays for the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson took to Twitter after the blowout loss and stated that “with an offense, we (Iowa) can compete with any program in the nation.”
Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell
What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to major Big Ten news
The Big Ten is set to make some major changes to its conference schedule in the near future with both the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins joining the conference ahead of the 2024 season. But it looks like the conference will wait one more season before making those changes.
Texas football message board wants Sarkisian out in favor of a 3-ring circus
A Texas Longhorns message board wants head coach Steve Sarkisian out after the team’s loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Texas Longhorns entered Week 8 looking to bring the Oklahoma State Cowboys further down the AP Top 25 after they lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime the week prior.
Michigan football's history with night games at The Big House
Michigan Wolverines football has come a long way from never playing night games at its legendary stadium, The Big House, college football’s largest venue with a capacity of 107, 601. Gone is the program’s unwillingness to play home games that didn’t kick off in the early afternoon, which was...
Football stars, state medalists and more: Vote for Springfield athlete of the week
Here are the nominees for The State Journal-Register's athlete of the week. Information about each of the athletes is below. The poll closes at noon on Friday. If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@sj-r.com. If you have trouble viewing the poll, click on this link. ...
CBS Sports
Rudy Gobert on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama: 'He's something the world has never seen'
The 2023 NBA Draft is still eight months away, but the No. 1 overall pick has already been determined, regardless of which team wins the draft lottery. Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm in recent months, solidifying his place as the best prospect in this year's class.
OPINION: David Pollack's comments on Alabama are a perfect example of faulty analysis
David Pollack was one of the best defenders in SEC history. The former Georgia Bulldog became a first-round NFL draft pick back in 2005, but unfortunately had his NFL career cut short due to an injury to his vertebrae. Pollack has since made his living working for ESPN as a...
