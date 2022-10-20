ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action

Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer names best team in college football

When it comes to the school that Urban Meyer thinks is the best college football team in the nation right now, it’s hardly a surprise to find out that he thinks it’s Ohio State. During Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff in Columbus on Saturday, host Rob Stone asked who...
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina

"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Multiple former Hawkeyes weigh in on continued lackluster effort of Iowa offense

Multiple former Hawkeyes took to Twitter after another abysmal performance from the Ferentz-led offense. Jaleel Johnson was a defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes from 2013-2016 and now plays for the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson took to Twitter after the blowout loss and stated that “with an offense, we (Iowa) can compete with any program in the nation.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell

What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to major Big Ten news

The Big Ten is set to make some major changes to its conference schedule in the near future with both the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins joining the conference ahead of the 2024 season. But it looks like the conference will wait one more season before making those changes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Michigan football's history with night games at The Big House

Michigan Wolverines football has come a long way from never playing night games at its legendary stadium, The Big House, college football’s largest venue with a capacity of 107, 601. Gone is the program’s unwillingness to play home games that didn’t kick off in the early afternoon, which was...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy