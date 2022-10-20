ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘Twister’ sequel to start filming in spring 2023: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Clark
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQHvJ_0igwBmcm00

( WTVO ) — Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly gearing up to begin production on a “big-scale” sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster, “Twister.”

According to Deadline , the script for the sequel, titled “Twisters,” has been written by Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant.” The film will be co-financed by Universal and Warner Bros, who distributed the original.

Deadline reports that “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserheli and Travis Knight, director of the animated “Kubo and the Two Strings,” are under consideration to take the job.

‘Safety concerns’ shutter 20 Starbucks locations, including stores trying to unionize

Jan De Bont directed the original, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as storm chasers pursuing a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

Deadline also reported the studio is intent on luring Hunt back for the sequel. Still, no casting information has been released, ET reports .

Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, also starred in the original, which raked in $494 million worldwide and was scripted by Michael Crichton.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure for a sequel that can’t include Paxton and Hoffman, with one even writing it “shouldn’t be made.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
FOX8 News

18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy