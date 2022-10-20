Warner Bros. Pictures Names Jesse Ehrman President of Production and Development; Ups Three to Senior VP (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Pictures has named longtime executive Jesse Ehrman as president of production and development, Variety has learned exclusively.

The 16-year studio executive steps into the role vacated by Courtenay Valenti. He will report to Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Ehrman will oversee and manage the division’s live-action development team and budget, and also work closely with DeLuca and Abdy on overall slate development.

Ehrman’s elevation also sees three others in the film group promoted to senior V.P.: Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott.

Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as Executive V.P., Production, working closely with Ehrman.

“This new leadership team highlights a new era at Warner Bros. Pictures,” DeLuca and Abdy told Variety . “These executives are all smart, super-talented and have great taste and instincts. Over his career at the studio, Jesse has compiled a terrific filmography and demonstrated he’s the right choice to head up our production and development team. Cate, Peter and Sheila are all proven, highly creative development executives with relationships and skill sets that complement each other. With this team, we are well-positioned to continue Warner Bros. Pictures’ 100-year legacy of success.”

Todd Phillips, director of the studio’s billion-dollar grossing “Joker,” said he’s had “a longer relationship with Jesse Ehrman than with probably anyone else at the studio. Over the years, we have gone from being colleagues to becoming great friends. He has always been bold, thoughtful, wildly creative and most importantly – honest. I am thrilled that he’s being given this opportunity.”

Ehrman most recently served as executive V.P. of production. Throughout his tenure, he has worked on hits like “The Hangover” trilogy, “Ocean’s 8,” “Ready Player One,” “Tarzan,” “Scoob!,” “Space Jam 2,” “Project X,” “The Campaign,” “Due Date” and “War Dogs.” Titles currently under his purview include “Minecraft,” an “Ocean’s” prequel led by Margot Robbie and “Coyote vs. Acme.” He previously held posts at AMG and Dylan Sellers’ production company.

Adams has been with Warner Bros. Pictures Group for more than a decade, and has worked on films like “The Nice Guys,” “Inherent Vice,” “Tomb Raider,” “The Meg,” and “The Witches.” She’s currently overseeing production on “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” “Barbie,” “The Meg 2” and “Wonka,” as well as the preproduction activities on “Minecraft.” Prior to joining the studio, Adams started her career with turns at Lynda Obst Productions, Emjag Productions and BermanBraun.

Dodd joined Warner Bros. Pictures in 2018 as vice president of creative development, and worked on “King Richard,” “Reminiscence,” and “A Christmas Story Christmas.” He’s currently working on the upcoming untitled Bong Joon Ho feature, the filmmaker’s follow-up to “Parasite.” Previously, Dodd was a motion picture literary agent at UTA, where he negotiated more than 100 feature film deals with studios including New Line, Netflix, A24and Universal.

Walcott worked at Warner Bros. Pictures from 2017-2020 and returned in January 2022 as Vice President, Creative Development. Among the films she’s worked on are “In the Heights,” “Ocean’s 8,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “King Richard” and “A Star is Born.” She’s currently working on the 2023 musical adaptation “The Color Purple” and the sequel to “Godzilla vs. Kong.” She previously served as head of TV and film at Malcom D. Lee’s Blackmaled Productions.