ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘Twister’ sequel to start filming in spring 2023: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Clark
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTNIA_0igwBa2400

( WTVO ) — Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly gearing up to begin production on a “big-scale” sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster, “Twister.”

According to Deadline , the script for the sequel, titled “Twisters,” has been written by Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant.” The film will be co-financed by Universal and Warner Bros, who distributed the original.

Deadline reports that “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserheli and Travis Knight, director of the animated “Kubo and the Two Strings,” are under consideration to take the job.

‘Safety concerns’ shutter 20 Starbucks locations, including stores trying to unionize

Jan De Bont directed the original, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as storm chasers pursuing a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

Deadline also reported the studio is intent on luring Hunt back for the sequel. Still, no casting information has been released, ET reports .

Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, also starred in the original, which raked in $494 million worldwide and was scripted by Michael Crichton.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure for a sequel that can’t include Paxton and Hoffman, with one even writing it “shouldn’t be made.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WANE 15

10/21 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

4A Sectional 19East Noble 46 Angola 22South Side 20 Leo 26New Haven 14 DeKalb 17Columbia City 41 Wayne 36 4A Sectional 20Mississinewa 41 Marion 17Huntington North 47 Muncie Central 21Kokomo 70 Frankfort 6Western 44 Jay County 0 4A Sectional 18Wawasee 14 Logansport 35Northridge 33 S.B. Riley 12NorthWood 48 S.B. Washington 14S.B. St. Joseph 47 Plymouth […]
WANE 15

Colts bench Ryan, will start Ehlinger rest of way

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Matt Ryan experiment may be coming to a close in Indianapolis, as Colts coach Frank Reich said in Monday’s press conference that Sam Ehlinger will start this coming Sunday’s game against Washington – and for the foreseeable future. Reich notes that Ryan has a separated throwing shoulder, but that injury was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy