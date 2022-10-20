ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene man indicted for reportedly assaulting police officer

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted a man arrested in August for allegedly assaulting a police officer by kicking him in the groin and knee.

He also evaded arrest.

Police were dispatched to a criminal mischief in progress call Aug. 12, the caller telling them that Andrew Womack had broken windows on her vehicle and was attempting to leave the scene.

An officer arrived on the scene and found the vehicle, a 2009 Ford Escape, with several broken windows.

Garden paver stones were found that appeared to have been used to break the windows, and the vehicle's two passenger tires had been slashed by what appeared to be a knife.

The victim reported that she and her daughter had been asleep in the home, and that her daughter informed her Womack was in the front driveway.

The victim attempted to keep Womack near the home until police arrived, but he began to walk away after learning police had been called, according to court documents.

The first officer found Womack near the residence, sitting in the grass. A second officer was called to assist.

That officer told Womack to stand up, but he was reportedly "uncooperative and irate," according to court documents.

He eventually stood and then jumped over the fence. The second officer jumped after him, while the first told Womack to stop.

The chasing officer also told Womack to stop running, but he did not comply, court documents state.

After receiving multiple verbal commands to stop, Womack continued to "walk away and show aggressive behaviors," according to court records.

The first officer was able to tackle Womack, while the second assisted. Womack "physically kicked and resisted and refused to give the officers his hands," until he was finally placed in handcuffs.

Womack was walked to a patrol vehicle, where he became aggressive again and kicked the second officer in the groin and right knee, causing him pain, according to documents.

As the officer searched Womack, he reportedly again kicked him multiple times, including in the right knee, injuring the officer.

A criminal history check showed Womack to have a previous conviction for felony evading arrest or detention, according to court documents.

Womack remains in Taylor County Jail on more than $30,000 in bonds.

