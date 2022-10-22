ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Week 8 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Mississippi State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

No. 24 Mississippi State: That famous Air Raid was grounded last week against Kentucky, which ended the Bulldogs' three-game win streak, during which time they scored over 40 points each time out, including against solid defenses like Arkansas and Texas A&M. Will Rogers is the SEC's all-time leader in pass completions and can slice a defense up with mid-range throws, while MSU cornerback Emmanuel Forbes leads the conference with five intercepted passes.

No. 6 Alabama: A week to forget for the Crimson Tide, who lost to Tennessee for the first time since 2006 by allowing the most points it has in a game since 1907, as the Vols put up 52 to hand Bama its first loss. But all is not lost: last season, the Tide lost a game midseason and rebounded to make the SEC title game and College Football Playoff. Before looking that far ahead, though, this team needs to tighten up its secondary and pass rush and cut down on the penalties: it leads college football with 66.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

AL.com

We made bold preseason Alabama football predictions but were we right?

Welcome to Alabama’s 2022 football open week. You made it. The Crimson Tide will hit the pause button on Saturday competition after eight hard-to-predict weeks of action. From the preseason No. 1 ranking (and 54 of 63 first-place votes) to the No. 6 slot in late October, it’s fair to say this hasn’t been quite the anticipated revenge tour. Two Alabama wins came down to the final seconds while the only loss came when a knuckleball 40-yard field goal snuck over the upright at Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone

During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Mike Leach Blames Loss on Alabama Jerseys

Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
STARKVILLE, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Pays Homage to Sam Westmoreland

Prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, a moment of silence was held in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was held in remembrance of 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a Mississippi State offensive lineman who tragically passed away on Wednesday. Westmoreland, a walk-on hailing from...
STARKVILLE, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates

The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
