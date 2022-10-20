ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cipollone, Loeffler testify before Georgia grand jury: report

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGTC7_0igwB44B00

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) have testified before the Georgia grand jury probing efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results, according to a new CNN report.

The outlet reported that Cipollone and Loeffler both testified before the grand jury in recent months.

The pair join a number of figures in Trump’s orbit subpoenaed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) as part of a sweeping investigation into potential election interference in Georgia and attempts to keep the former president in power.

Former top White House counsel Cipollone was separately subpoenaed earlier this year by both the Justice Department and the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, sought after for his insight on key meetings with Trump and his allies. The attorney was reportedly privy to discussions on the Trump camp’s efforts to push its voter fraud claims.

Loeffler, who lost last year’s runoff race in Georgia to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), notably turned away from Trump in the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6. Initially planning to certify Georgia’s election results against then-candidate Biden, Loeffler said she could not “in good conscience object” to Biden’s victory after the riotous violence.

The CNN report notes the grand jury proceedings are not public, and that it’s not currently clear what exactly the probe hoped to learn from the testimony.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and conservative lawyers John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell have all been subpoenaed as part of the Georgia special grand jury probe, though many have fought their calls to appear.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani testified earlier this year after being told he was a target in the probe.

The Hill has reached out to spokespeople for Loeffler, Cipollone and Willis.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump: Griffin should be fired from ‘The View’

Former President Trump tore into his onetime communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Sunday, saying she should be fired by ABC as a co-host of its hit daytime political talk show “The View.”. “Alyssa Farah totally misrepresented her true feelings about me and the Trump Administration in order to...
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker's son slams father, again, in pair of new videos

Herschel Walker's son on Tuesday doubled down on allegations that his famous father purposely misled voters by orchestrating a false narrative about having a happy home life. Christian Walker posted two videos on social media accusing his father, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, of fictionalizing his life. “I’ve...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker recruits Georgia sheriff to prove his badge is real

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker released a video arguing that a sheriff’s badge he flashed at a recent debate was in fact real, at least according to the Johnson County Sheriff.In the video, Mr Walker stands side by side with Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland, and both are holding star-shaped badges.I stand with Johnson County Sheriff Rowland and every other officer in this state and country. I will never back down on my support for them. pic.twitter.com/ISKFr3dwBx— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 18, 2022During a debate on Friday, Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, defended himself against...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The Hill

The Hill

736K+
Followers
85K+
Post
529M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy