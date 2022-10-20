Museum showcases 'Day of the Dead' tradition of fond remembrance

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- This year’s Day of the Dead exhibit at the National Museum of Mexican Art honors loved ones lost to COVID-19 and other tragedies.

The 36th annual exhibit is called "Dia de Muertos: Memories and Offerings."



The museum's chief curator and visual arts director, Cesáreo Moreno, says the display features traditional ofrendas, or offerings.



"Just as you would welcome somebody who's visiting you, they put out ofrendas . So, glasses of water, maybe some of their favorite liquor, some of their favorite foods go on there, photographs so that we, the living, can remember them,” he explains.



The exhibit also includes more contemporary ofrendas honoring victims of the Russia-Ukraine war and those who lost their lives in the Robb Elementary school shooting in Texas earlier this year.



Moreno said the museum's exhibit has inspired Chicagoans to honor their loved ones during Day of the Dead.



"So many people here in the city of Chicago now understand what it's all about, look forward to it and really have started to create their own ofrendas."



The exhibit is open through Dec. 11.

