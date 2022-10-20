Read full article on original website
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
Memphis blood transfusion recipient advocates for more donors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vitalant and the Junior League of Memphis (JLM) are on a mission to get more blood donors. The two organizations have partnered for a three-day blood drive. Every two seconds, someone needs blood. You never know when that someone might be you. Junior League of Memphis...
How CHOICES Memphis Center for Reproductive Health is using a grant to bring more midwives to the area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four months ago, America became divided as reproductive health as we knew it for nearly 50 years, changed. The Dobbs decision, where the Supreme Court overturned the infamous 1973 Roe v. Wade case, now leaves a woman’s right to an abortion up to the states’ jurisdiction.
Like taboo, but the Memphis Mane edition| Local Memphian creates Memphis inspired card game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphian Jamal Boddie shared his love for Memphis by creating a Memphis-inspired card game, one that could one day be a house favorite for all those from the beautiful land of Memphis. Boddie's ‘You can’t say that’ Memphis Mane edition is now available for preorder, with...
Free weekend health clinic available in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide a free pop-up clinic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2285 Frayser Blvd. The clinic will offer dental, vision and medical and OBGYN services. RAM said no identification...
This former Grizzlies player will be featured at the 2022 Memphis Indie Film Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Grind City Media announced Thursday the documentary that followed Zach Randolph’s time in Memphis has been selected to participate in this year’s Indie Memphis Film Festival. “#50ForDaCity” will be featured in the “hometowner” category of the festival and screened Sunday, October 23 at 1:30...
Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pet owners in Memphis can get free vaccinations for their furry best friends at a drive-thru vaccine clinic, if they qualify. Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic. 500 vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Inside Wicked Ways Haunted House
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wicked Ways Haunted House is the largest haunted house in Memphis. It is located at 160 Cumberland Street, and has been operating for 11 years, and has been at their Cumberland location for 9 years. We talked to Joseph Blossman, Marketing Manager for Wicked Ways Haunted...
The Freedom Award Ceremony returns, celebrating 31 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum will host the 31st annual Freedom Award Ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20. This years ceremony will be hosted by Lamman Rucker, and it will feature performances from Bebe Winans and others. Honorees for this year's ceremony include Isabel Wilkerson, Taylor Branch, and...
Opinion | 2023 race for Memphis mayor is picking up steam | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The contest next year for Memphis mayor is picking up steam with the announcement expected Tuesday that Sheriff Floyd Bonner will enter the race. Bonner has been dropping hints here and there for weeks that he might seek the office being vacated at the end of 2023 by Jim Strickland.
MLGW announces 2022 student poster contest | Here's what you can win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW has announced the theme, prize and entry deadline for their 2022 student poster contest. The theme this year is disaster preparedness and they’re asking students to help design the newest MLGW Power League Superhero, “Crisis Crusher.”. The contest is designed to allow students...
Indie Memphis film festival celebrates 25 years in the bluff city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Indie Memphis Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night, and runs through Oct. 24, 2022, celebrating 25 years. The festival brings independent feature movies, documentaries, and short films from around the world to Memphis. In-person screenings are taking place at several theaters:. Halloran Centre. Playhouse on...
University of Memphis Dietitian trains students on proper nutrition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday October 18th, ten 9th grade girls from Hutchison School visited the R. Brad Martin Student Wellness Center at the University of Memphis, in the Tiger Food Lab, to learn about healthy eating, cooking techniques, and steps to becoming a Dietitian. The Tiger Food Lab houses...
Memphis 901 FC second half heroics from Chris Allan, Graham Smith and Phillip Goodrum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC second half heroics from Chris Allan, Graham Smith and Phillip Goodrum to earn the club’s first ever postseason win in a 3-1 victory over Detroit City FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park. The game winning goal came in the 88th minute...
Aspiring Memphis rapper "Lil Q" on the rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This October we are celebrating local musicians in the Memphis area. LaQuinceya "Lil Q" Wilson is a 17 year old basketball player from Kirby High School. She won the Mic Drop Talent Showcase back in May, that was hosted by Stax Music Academy. Her reward for winning that showcase was $500, studio time with Young Avenue Sound, digital distribution, and a professionally written artist bio by Jared Jay Boyd of WYXR radio station.
Helping the youth transition out of foster care | Youth Villages 5k race is back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual Youth Villages 5k (YV5K) hosted by Memphis Area Association of Realtors (MAAR) celebrates its 40th anniversary, continuing its support of young adults who are raised in foster care systems. The race will start at Boyle Investment Group located at 1000 Ridgeway Loop Memphis, TN...
National Youth Confidence Day helps children build up their self-esteem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Helping children gain the confidence to become successes in the future: that was the goal of National Youth Confidence Day. Two Memphis empowerment organizations celebrated Youth Confidence Day Thursday at Belle Forest Community School. They talked to kids about how to love themselves and build up their self-esteem.
Mayor Jim Strickland presents $684 million plan to make Memphis "world-class sports tourism destination"
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mayor Jim Strickland presented a plan to the Memphis City Council Tuesday to build up the sports scene in the city, to the tune of $684 million. During his presentation to council members, the mayor said the capital investment would go to four areas:. Renovating FedExForum.
Journey brings 50th anniversary tour to FedExForum with special guest Toto
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Don’t Stop Believing! Journey is coming to Memphis in April 2023, with special guest Toto. The band is bringing its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to FedExForum. The show is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023, and tickets go on sale to the general public...
Documentary on Memphis' iconic Rendezvous to debut at Indie Memphis Film Festival | Here's how you can watch the world premiere
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A legendary Memphis BBQ institution is set to hit the big screen with a world-premiere right here in the Bluff City. "The 'Vous", a documentary about the world-famous Rendezvous, dives deep into the lives of the friendly faces that work at the downtown BBQ joint as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.
