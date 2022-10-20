ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Free weekend health clinic available in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide a free pop-up clinic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2285 Frayser Blvd. The clinic will offer dental, vision and medical and OBGYN services. RAM said no identification...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Inside Wicked Ways Haunted House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wicked Ways Haunted House is the largest haunted house in Memphis. It is located at 160 Cumberland Street, and has been operating for 11 years, and has been at their Cumberland location for 9 years. We talked to Joseph Blossman, Marketing Manager for Wicked Ways Haunted...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

The Freedom Award Ceremony returns, celebrating 31 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum will host the 31st annual Freedom Award Ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20. This years ceremony will be hosted by Lamman Rucker, and it will feature performances from Bebe Winans and others. Honorees for this year's ceremony include Isabel Wilkerson, Taylor Branch, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Aspiring Memphis rapper "Lil Q" on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This October we are celebrating local musicians in the Memphis area. LaQuinceya "Lil Q" Wilson is a 17 year old basketball player from Kirby High School. She won the Mic Drop Talent Showcase back in May, that was hosted by Stax Music Academy. Her reward for winning that showcase was $500, studio time with Young Avenue Sound, digital distribution, and a professionally written artist bio by Jared Jay Boyd of WYXR radio station.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Documentary on Memphis' iconic Rendezvous to debut at Indie Memphis Film Festival | Here's how you can watch the world premiere

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A legendary Memphis BBQ institution is set to hit the big screen with a world-premiere right here in the Bluff City. "The 'Vous", a documentary about the world-famous Rendezvous, dives deep into the lives of the friendly faces that work at the downtown BBQ joint as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

