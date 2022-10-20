ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore at the end of last week:. 26-year-old Walter Ferguson was killed on October 19, 2022, in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue. 40-year-old David Braxton was killed on October 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Nearly a dozen shot, 3 victims killed as violence persists across Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in east Baltimore over the weekend. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in reference to a Shot Spotter alert around 10 p.m. Saturday. There, officers located the victim suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New initiative set to protect first responders by marking unsafe vacant homes, buildings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott along with the Baltimore City Fire Department, elected officials launched its Unsafe Vacant Marking Initiative Monday. The initiative will help first responders identify unsafe vacant homes, buildings, or structures when determining the structural integrity before entering by noting the secured 12x12 inch red square reflective signs on properties considered unsafe for anyone to enter.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the leg East Baltimore's Bayview section, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday afternoon in East Baltimore's Bayview section, city police said. Officers were called to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. after the 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg admitted himself. His condition is described as serious. Detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman on city issues

Fox 45 News interviewed Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer to get his take on how DPW's handling of the E. Coli crisis and if there should be a change in leadership at DPW. We asked why the safe streets hearing was cut too short. And his thoughts on enacting term limits in Baltimore, and how that could change the fabric of politics in the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal Sparrows Point crash under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation in Baltimore County. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading towards Wharf Road when it struck the bridge abutment at a high rate of speed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people stabbed in downtown Frederick early Sunday, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Three people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Frederick, city police said. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of North Market Street after a report of a stabbing. There, officers found three people had been stabbed. They were taken to hospitals for treatment. All three are expected to recover.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Debate on Squeegee kids

Youth crime has been a growing concern among Baltimore leaders, particularly with squeegee kids at city street corners. A hearing to determine whether the 15 year old suspect in the killing of Timothy Reynolds will be tried as an adult will be November 17th. Reynolds was shot after a confrontation with squeegee kids this summer.. Now, the city's police union stepping into the fiery debate.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in the head in east Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police are investigating a homicide after police found a man who had been shot in the head in east Baltimore. Police say they were sent to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue just after 10 p.m. on October 22 for a Shot Spotter alert.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Arrested After Horrific Attack Leaves One Dead

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 53-year-old man earlier this month, authorities say. Travis Rogers, 35, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 21 after being connected to the killing of Santos Munoz-Hernandez, that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Baltimore police. Rogers is...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

VIDEO: 2 men opened fire at each other in downtown Silver Spring, Md.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are searching for two men who got into a daytime shootout in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning. The men opened fire at each other in the area of Veterans Plaza at the corner of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive --- a very busy part of Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD

