ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

RECRUIT REACTION: Prospects react to seeing Penn State White Out

Penn State hosted a long list of big name recruits on Saturday for the program’s annual White Out game. Now with that being said, Nittany Nation caught up with a few of the top recruits that made the trip to campus today to check out the Nittany Lions and get their instant reactions to the game and more.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Observations: Minnesota White Out

That’ll do it for the 2022 White Out. Penn State took care of business and dominated Minnesota 45-17 in front of a sea of nearly 110,000 fans at Beaver Stadium. The win helped bump the Nittany Lions up to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. While...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Chad Powers returns to Happy Valley for Penn State's White Out game

Chad Powers has returned to Happy Valley for the White Out game against Minnesota. Powers was last seen at Penn State in the summer when he tried, unsuccessfully, to walk onto the Nittany Lions as QB. However, Powers did not take being cut to heart, as he is back in Happy Valley supporting the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thedailygopher.com

Gophers find rock bottom in Happy Valley

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) dropped their third straight game Saturday night after getting walloped in primetime, 45-17, by the No. 16-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1). The Gophers were without starting quarterback Tanner Morgan, who was held out of the game due to a concussion suffered the previous week,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: Fan Tackled by Photographer on Field

It was a hard hitting performance by Penn State in front of a highly energized crowd in their annual White Out game. So much so that a photographer had to make a great tackle on a highly energetic fan who ran on the field. The incident occurred late in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Homecoming annual parade prepares students for White Out game

On Friday, Penn State Homecoming held its annual homecoming parade to celebrate the Penn State community while following the theme “One Community, Forever a Home.”. Maryrose Finn, the Penn State Homecoming media relations captain, said homecoming is about celebrating all of the members of the Penn State community. “Homecoming...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

New Bubble Tea Shops Open in State College

A pair of new shops are now selling bubble teas and other drinks in downtown State College. At 454 E. College Ave., Teadori offers a lineup of handcrafted boba teas. The shop is in the former location of Cozy Thai Bistro’s sister restaurant, Galanga. Teadori is open from noon...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WOLF

Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning

(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic

Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy