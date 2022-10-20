Read full article on original website
North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
1 dead, 1 injured in Highway 183 crash
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 183 around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash took place on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics got there, they found two people, but one was already dead. They...
Person in critical condition after crashing into pole in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a pole early Saturday morning in North Austin. EMS medics and Austin Fire responded to the single vehicle collision around 2:05 a.m. at Parkcrest Drive and Northland Drive. The driver was reportedly pinned in their vehicle and was rescued shortly thereafter.
School bus crashes into San Marcos neighborhood fence
A school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning in San Marcos that appeared to damage a fence in a residential subdivision. It happened in the early morning hours on Skylark Lane. Officials with the city of San Marcos confirmed officers responded to the incident. We've reached out to...
Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot
Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.
Meet Zsa Zsa Sabor, the Austin Fire Department's arson dog
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Austin Fire Department introduced its newest member of the department – Zsa Zsa Sabor. The 1-year-old German Shephard is AFD’s new arson dog – the department’s “accelerant detection canine.”. She’s trained to sniff out anything that could potentially...
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
APD officers shoot man after attempting to barricade himself inside N Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a north Austin restaurant that left a man critically injured. APD received a 911 call from an individual at an apartment complex on North Lamar near Payton Gin Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night who stated a man wearing some sort of ski mask or face covering had pointed a weapon at the caller.
Austin Police identifies man killed in September auto-pedestrian crash on Loyola Lane
Police said paramedics took the man to a hospital where he died about three weeks later Oct. 16.
Man injured in N Austin shooting, APD searching for suspect
A man was injured in a shooting in north Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 4:51 p.m. reporting the incident in the 7900 block of Tisdale Drive. The victim was shot while in a car, which subsequently crashed. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took...
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
Five Officers On Leave After Austin Shooting
Five Austin police officers are being placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation into a shooting Sunday night. Authorities say the officers were searching for a man that pointed a gun at someone, and found him still armed at a restaurant on North Lamar. Officials said the officers...
63-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 63-year-old man was killed in a deadly, single-vehicle crash while riding his motorcycle in Killeen, says the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers say that they responded to the crash on Friday, Oct. 21. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers. According...
Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
Police searching for driver involved in South Austin deadly hit-and-run
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Austin. Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. The...
Police investigating fatal shooting in east Austin
APD investigating suspicious death in east Austin.
Lakeway Police Department searching for missing teen
LAKEWAY, Texas — The Lakeway Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said Gracie Adair Robinson was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a suspicious death in northeast Austin on Friday night. Police said the incident happened near the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard, near Highway 183 and Loyola Lane. Officer were called to the scene after reports of gunshots around...
Person of interest named in the death of a 3-year-old child
Belton (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Belton Police announced on social media that Allen is now in custody. Belton Police officers are looking for 33-year-old Jay Isaiah Allen in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy. Allen may be driving a silver 2009 Buick Enclave with the Texas license...
AFD responds to storage unit fire behind retail chain store in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A storage unit behind a north Austin Target store caught on fire Friday morning. The fire happened at the Target located at 10107 Research Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. The Austin Fire Department said the storage unit was full of boxes when it caught on fire. No...
