Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
luxury-houses.net
This $5.8M Palatial Custom Masterpiece is Thoughtfully Designed with a Focus on Family Living & Entertaining in Durham, NC
The House in Durham is a gated estate offers 5+ acres of peaceful retreat, now available for sale. This home located at 53 Topaz Jewel Ct, Durham, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,350 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Craft – Linda Craft Team, REALTORS – (Phone: 919-235-0007) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Durham.
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Durham County the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Durham that sold for $3.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Durham County in the last week. In total, 71 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $448,880, $227 per square foot.
Fire burns at car parts warehouse in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The department said around 9:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Capital Area Accessory Distributors on Gregson Drive, off...
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
Triangle home prices not expected to see drop like other parts of U.S., economist says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some experts say housing prices nationwide could drop significantly over the next few months. Economists tell CBS News that home prices have plunged during the second half of this year and prices could fall as much as 20 percent next year because of the rising mortage rates and the housing market […]
This Is North Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in North Carolina.
Here are the latest 2 Wake County towns that may create social drinking districts
If approved, both towns would join Durham and Raleigh as Triangle towns with designated public drinking zones.
The scary spread of 'ghost forests' across the east coast
It may sound like a Halloween attraction, but the so-called ghost forests stretching across eastern U.S. coastal communities don't need paranormal activity to be terrifying. Scientists say the miles of gray, barren trees taking out once-healthy wetlands are a direct product of climate change. “It’s not something that’s going to...
jocoreport.com
Town Of Garner Hires New Budget Manager
GARNER – The Town of Garner has hired Sara Warren to be its next budget manager starting October 24. Warren brings 15 years of budgetary and financial management experience in local government to Garner. She has served as a fiscal and policy analyst for Wake County Budget and Management Services where she worked to develop a capital improvement plan of over $450 million over a seven-year period. In addition, she developed a $93 million budget for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office while serving as its business officer.
‘A huge grain of salt:’ Why do so many companies receiving incentives from NC fail to meet job goals?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Apple to Wolfspeed, a steady stream of companies lately have made grand pronouncements of hundreds of jobs, sparkling new facilities, and a jolt of energy for the economy. But some new data from the state seems to indicate North Carolinians might not want to get too excited too soon. “I […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
cbs17
This NC town rates 3rd safest for trick-or-treating
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One North Carolina town has ranked among the top 5 safest places for trick-or-treating, according to business site. Chamber of Commerce ranked Cary at third, behind Cambridge, Mass., and Gilbert, Ariz. Cary took one of the top spots because of its low crime rate, high...
Wake County housing markets are cooling. Here’s where they’re cooling the most.
While all areas of Wake County have seen price declines, some towns and cities have dipped more than others.
cbs17
New tower unveiled at Cary Sri Venkateswara Temple in time for Hindu Festival of Lights
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Many across the world are celebrating Diwali. The religious festival is also known as the Hindu Festival of Lights. Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled a new 87-foot tower at the Sri Venkateswara Temple of North Carolina. The tower is named the “Tower of Unity and Prosperity.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
'A witness to what happened': Mural stands in memory of Raleigh shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. — Under a Hedingham flag that's at half mast and upside-down, an artist is telling the neighborhood's story as he helps the community fill the void with art when there are no words to describe the pain. Roberto Marquez traveled to Raleigh from Florida in order to...
franchising.com
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
cbs17
Holly Springs Road in Cary reopens after dump truck flips, spilling load of rocks
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs Road was closed for nearly three hours Monday afternoon from Cary Parkway to Lilly Atkins Road in Cary due to a traffic crash, the town’s police department said. A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw debris and an overturned vehicle blocking...
Part of Blue Ridge Road closes as major construction project begins
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just as the North Carolina State Fair was wrapping up on Sunday night, construction began on Blue Ridge Road near the fair grounds. The state is getting started on a project that will simplify the Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh — a well-known complicated area for drivers.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0