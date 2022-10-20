GARNER – The Town of Garner has hired Sara Warren to be its next budget manager starting October 24. Warren brings 15 years of budgetary and financial management experience in local government to Garner. She has served as a fiscal and policy analyst for Wake County Budget and Management Services where she worked to develop a capital improvement plan of over $450 million over a seven-year period. In addition, she developed a $93 million budget for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office while serving as its business officer.

GARNER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO