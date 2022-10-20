ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

luxury-houses.net

This $5.8M Palatial Custom Masterpiece is Thoughtfully Designed with a Focus on Family Living & Entertaining in Durham, NC

The House in Durham is a gated estate offers 5+ acres of peaceful retreat, now available for sale. This home located at 53 Topaz Jewel Ct, Durham, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,350 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Craft – Linda Craft Team, REALTORS – (Phone: 919-235-0007) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Fire burns at car parts warehouse in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The department said around 9:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Capital Area Accessory Distributors on Gregson Drive, off...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

The scary spread of 'ghost forests' across the east coast

It may sound like a Halloween attraction, but the so-called ghost forests stretching across eastern U.S. coastal communities don't need paranormal activity to be terrifying. Scientists say the miles of gray, barren trees taking out once-healthy wetlands are a direct product of climate change. “It’s not something that’s going to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

Town Of Garner Hires New Budget Manager

GARNER – The Town of Garner has hired Sara Warren to be its next budget manager starting October 24. Warren brings 15 years of budgetary and financial management experience in local government to Garner. She has served as a fiscal and policy analyst for Wake County Budget and Management Services where she worked to develop a capital improvement plan of over $450 million over a seven-year period. In addition, she developed a $93 million budget for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office while serving as its business officer.
GARNER, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

This NC town rates 3rd safest for trick-or-treating

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One North Carolina town has ranked among the top 5 safest places for trick-or-treating, according to business site. Chamber of Commerce ranked Cary at third, behind Cambridge, Mass., and Gilbert, Ariz. Cary took one of the top spots because of its low crime rate, high...
CARY, NC
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Part of Blue Ridge Road closes as major construction project begins

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just as the North Carolina State Fair was wrapping up on Sunday night, construction began on Blue Ridge Road near the fair grounds. The state is getting started on a project that will simplify the Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh — a well-known complicated area for drivers.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

