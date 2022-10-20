ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC New York

Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting

A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan

New York, NY – Gunshots rang out in Harlem, leaving two people shot, including a 60-year-old retired NYPD detective. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said the retired detective was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,. Alex Guzman and Shaquan Moore opened fire on a crowded street in the area of 304 Lennox Avenue with the intent to shoot and kill a 21-year-old male. That victim, TeSean Harper is an alleged member of the “Make it Happen Boys” gang. Guzman and Moore struck the retired officer once in the shoulder in the crossfire. The post Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

Bronx man, 62, fatally shot in head

NYPD officers responding to a 911 call found the victim, identified as Russell Scott Wells, unconscious on E. 219th Street, near Barnes Avenue, in Williamsbridge just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
BRONX, NY
BET

New York Woman Brain Dead After Dispute Led To Fatal Shooting

A Brooklyn, New York woman was fatally shot outside her apartment on Sunday (Oct. 16). According to CBS News, 29-year-old Danielle Parker intervened in a dispute that initially took place via phone call between her brother and a former tenant that occupied space in the family home, where Danielle lived with her sister and her mother.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Driver in custody after panhandler fatally struck in Brooklyn

A 56-year-old panhandler has died after police say he was hit by a 26-year-old driver on Eastern Parkway Sunday night. Officers say the driver was behind the wheel of a black SUV. The car was in the westbound lane and hit the 56-year-old man who was panhandling in the middle of the road.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
MANHATTAN, NY

