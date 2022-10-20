Read full article on original website
Multiple threats to LI schools lead to arrest of boy, evacuation
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he threatened to “shoot teachers and students” at his Suffolk County middle school on social media on Monday – the same day a bomb threat led to the evacuation of a nearby high school.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend with scissors, punching her mom on LI
Officials arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend with scissors, then punching her mother in the eye during a domestic dispute inside his Long Island home on Sunday, authorities said.
NBC New York
Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting
A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan
New York, NY – Gunshots rang out in Harlem, leaving two people shot, including a 60-year-old retired NYPD detective. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said the retired detective was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,. Alex Guzman and Shaquan Moore opened fire on a crowded street in the area of 304 Lennox Avenue with the intent to shoot and kill a 21-year-old male. That victim, TeSean Harper is an alleged member of the “Make it Happen Boys” gang. Guzman and Moore struck the retired officer once in the shoulder in the crossfire. The post Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx man, 62, fatally shot in head
NYPD officers responding to a 911 call found the victim, identified as Russell Scott Wells, unconscious on E. 219th Street, near Barnes Avenue, in Williamsbridge just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
Group who robbed man of cell, $260 at knifepoint on Bronx street sought
The NYPD is searching for a group of suspects wanted in a knifepoint robbery that occurred earlier this month in the Bronx, authorities said.
Man, 62, falls onto Bronx subway tracks from unprovoked punch; suspect in custody
A 62-year-old man fell into the subway tracks after he was punched in the back of the head in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx Sunday night, authorities said.
Police: Oakdale man indicted for robbing bank while dressed as a woman
Investigators say he spent the money on drugs and prostitutes.
Police: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Manhattan
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
BET
New York Woman Brain Dead After Dispute Led To Fatal Shooting
A Brooklyn, New York woman was fatally shot outside her apartment on Sunday (Oct. 16). According to CBS News, 29-year-old Danielle Parker intervened in a dispute that initially took place via phone call between her brother and a former tenant that occupied space in the family home, where Danielle lived with her sister and her mother.
NYPD: 4 suspects wanted for gunpoint robbery in Eastchester
The NYPD says four suspects are wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint overnight in the Bronx.
News 12
Driver in custody after panhandler fatally struck in Brooklyn
A 56-year-old panhandler has died after police say he was hit by a 26-year-old driver on Eastern Parkway Sunday night. Officers say the driver was behind the wheel of a black SUV. The car was in the westbound lane and hit the 56-year-old man who was panhandling in the middle of the road.
62-year-old punched, knocked onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Bronx
The latest incident comes amid a new push to remove people dealing with severe mental illness from the transit system.
Police: White Plains shooting victim not cooperating with investigation
Police say they responded to Bloomingdale Road around Maple Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
Attorney for Wallkill fatal stabbing suspect claims self-defense
Horrace Duke, 22, is charged with Laddy’s death and is accused of stabbing the Wallkill senior citizen in the chest with a steak knife on an off ramp for Route 17.
2 men hospitalized with gunshot wounds after shots fired at Haverstraw bar
A bar shooting in the Village of Haverstraw this weekend left two men hospitalized.
Students dismissed for the day following unfounded threat against Copiague High School
Copiague High School received a threat via phone this morning that prompted the school to temporarily evacuate its students, Suffolk police say.
