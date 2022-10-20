ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered machine guns

A Navy master at arms from Virginia Beach has been convicted of possessing and selling numerous unregistered machine guns. The ATF found multiple unregistered weapons on his property, including two antitank missile launchers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DmEBtN. Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered …. A Navy master at arms from...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers

The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. Classes canceled Monday after another bomb threat …. Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old's beating death

Https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/norfolk-teen-pleads-guilty-in-4-year-olds-beating-death/. Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating …. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/norfolk-teen-pleads-guilty-in-4-year-olds-beating-death/. Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial begins for one of three suspects in fatal shooting …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Newport News Police Department hosts ‘Chief’s Forum...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Navy officer, girlfriend charged with cyberstalking man’s ex-wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Navy officer and his girlfriend each face federal charges of cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy for a campaign to harass his ex-wife. Jason Michael Leidel, 42, an active-duty commissioned officer and Sarah Elizabeth Song, 43, a senior trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Transportation, were scheduled to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes

According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit. I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes. According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot, another person hurt, in Suffolk incident

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/man-injured-after-shooting-on-brewer-ave-in-suffolk/. Man shot, another person hurt, in Suffolk incident. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/man-injured-after-shooting-on-brewer-ave-in-suffolk/. Sunday Sitdown: Support domestic violence survivors …. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding talks about the G.R.O.W Foundation's (Girls Recognizing Our Worth) Sailing For a Cause Gala with Founder and CEO Neisha Himes. Teenager seriously injured following shooting on …
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man in custody after barricade situation on Campostella Rd. in Chesapeake

According to police, officers responded to a business around 11:55 a.m. in the 2100 block of Campostella Road where they found a man who had active warrants. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/man-in-custody-after-barricade-situation-on-campostella-rd-in-chesapeake/. Man in custody after barricade situation on Campostella …. According to police, officers responded to a business around 11:55 a.m. in the...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy