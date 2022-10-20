Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Related
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
WAVY News 10
Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered machine guns
A Navy master at arms from Virginia Beach has been convicted of possessing and selling numerous unregistered machine guns. The ATF found multiple unregistered weapons on his property, including two antitank missile launchers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DmEBtN. Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered …. A Navy master at arms from...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
4 arrested, 2 sought, in Gloucester Co. maiming by mob
The sheriff's office released images of the two adult suspects under arrest.
Trial begins for one of three suspects in 2019 fatal shooting of Chesapeake delivery driver
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two years after the fatal shooting and robbery, one of the three suspects in the case faced a jury. The trial for Tonagee Ravanel began in a Chesapeake Circuit Courtroom Monday morning. The jury was seated and opening arguments were heard before 1 p.m. Ravanel is one of three facing […]
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers
The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. Classes canceled Monday after another bomb threat …. Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old's beating death
Https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/norfolk-teen-pleads-guilty-in-4-year-olds-beating-death/. Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating …. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/norfolk-teen-pleads-guilty-in-4-year-olds-beating-death/. Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial begins for one of three suspects in fatal shooting …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Newport News Police Department hosts ‘Chief’s Forum...
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
Navy officer, girlfriend charged with cyberstalking man’s ex-wife
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Navy officer and his girlfriend each face federal charges of cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy for a campaign to harass his ex-wife. Jason Michael Leidel, 42, an active-duty commissioned officer and Sarah Elizabeth Song, 43, a senior trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Transportation, were scheduled to […]
Teenager seriously hurt after shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Man injured following shooting on Nicholson St. in Norfolk
According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 9:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
WAVY News 10
I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes
According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit. I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes. According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the...
Chesapeake police install fixed license plate readers in area “hot spots”
The department has installed 33 new license plate readers throughout the city, and they are expecting to install 10 more shortly.
WAVY News 10
Man shot, another person hurt, in Suffolk incident
Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/man-injured-after-shooting-on-brewer-ave-in-suffolk/. Man shot, another person hurt, in Suffolk incident. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/man-injured-after-shooting-on-brewer-ave-in-suffolk/. Sunday Sitdown: Support domestic violence survivors …. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding talks about the G.R.O.W Foundation's (Girls Recognizing Our Worth) Sailing For a Cause Gala with Founder and CEO Neisha Himes. Teenager seriously injured following shooting on …
WAVY News 10
Man in custody after barricade situation on Campostella Rd. in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to a business around 11:55 a.m. in the 2100 block of Campostella Road where they found a man who had active warrants. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/man-in-custody-after-barricade-situation-on-campostella-rd-in-chesapeake/. Man in custody after barricade situation on Campostella …. According to police, officers responded to a business around 11:55 a.m. in the...
What is Xylazine? Animal tranquilizer popping up in more overdose deaths
Xylazine, a drug typically reserved for tranquilizing large animals like horses and cattle is showing up in more overdose cases in Virginia, and across the country.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
Man dies after double shooting on Duck Pond Road in Norfolk
Norfolk police are investigating a double shooting Saturday morning that left a man dead and a woman hurt.
Comments / 0