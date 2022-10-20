ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Marriott Is Ending a Popular Airline Program

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

The travel industry is a competitive one.

There’s no shortage of either airlines or hotel chains to stay at, plus these days hotels have to compete with Airbnb and other online home exchange platforms.

Every airline and hotel chain, of course, tries to differentiate itself in some way, either by focusing on the customer experience like Southwest (although employees have some thoughts on that these days) or Frontier, which will give you the cheapest possible flight, and not much else.

There’s a longstanding debate in the tourism industry as to whether customers care about value and saving money first and foremost, or whether they really want good service most of all.

Either way, unless someone really pays a great deal of attention to the tourism industry, they may not be too inclined to really care about the difference between the various chains, as long as they can get where they are going and have a nice and not too expensive experience once they arrive.

So loyalty plans and reward members are a way to help lock in a customer base and keep them coming back, and companies will partner together to try lure in potential new customers.

The luxury hotel chain Marriott Bonvoy (MAR) launched a new customer loyalty program in 2019 that combined three previous rewards programs: Marriott Rewards, Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest.

But now the company has quietly made a change to its rewards program that frequent flyers are not going to care for.

What Change Has Marriott Bonvoy Made?

At the end of October, Marriott Bonvoy will discontinue its 5,000 bonus points-to-miles incentive with American Airlines (AAL) , as reported by The Points Guy.

Previously, if you were member of both Marriott Bonvoy’s loyalty program and a member of American Airlines’s AAdvantage program, you could exchange points between the two, so in essence you could use the loyalty points from Marriott towards the miles needed for a free flight. The soon to be shuttered plan came with the added benefit of a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points you transfer from Marriott to a participating airline.

As explained by The Points Guy, “So, transferring 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points to AAdvantage would get you 25,000 American miles (an effective transfer ratio of 2.4:1). However, starting Oct. 31, Marriott will end the transfer bonus. Then the effective transfer ratio will drop to 3:1.”

Marriott Bonvoy has confirmed the change, and will also end a similar program with Delta SkyMiles (DAL) and Avianca LifeMiles (AVHOQ) , but their website has not been updated to reflect the change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P21qH_0igw8JZn00
Image source: Shutterstock

Why Did Marriott Bonvoy Drop The Bonus Miles?

Now, this change isn’t the end of the world. You can still transfer points you get from staying at a hotel towards a free flight. But who doesn’t like bonus miles?

That said, The Points Guys has expressed a frustration that people who enjoyed this perk are no doubt experiencing:

“It's never good to see a loyalty program remove benefits its members enjoy. And it's disappointing that Marriott only emailed some of its members about this impending change,” adding “I suspect these are only the first programs that will likely lose this bonus over the coming months and years. “

Marriott hasn’t announced why they made this change, but the most likely reason is that with inflation continuing and recession fears growing, everyone has to cut back, and bonus miles are, perhaps, a perk the company may feel it can’t afford at the moment.

So if you’re a member of both programs and looking to make that trade, you have until the end of the month to do so.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
TheStreet

Southwest Makes a Change Many Passengers Will Love

During the darkest days of the covid pandemic, people flying on Southwest (LUV) dealt with a lot of changes. The airline canceled a lot of flights (as did all airlines as there simply weren't that many people looking to go anywhere) and the remaining flights were anything but normal. Most...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

American Airlines unveils images of brand-new business-class suites with privacy doors and upgraded premium economy seats featuring headrest wings - set to be introduced in 2024

American Airlines will soon be giving its customers ‘a suite new ride’. The world’s largest carrier by fleet size has unveiled images of brand-new business-class seats and reimagined interiors set for introduction on Boeing Dreamliners, Boeing 777s and long-range single-aisle Airbus A321 planes. The new ‘Flagship Suite’...
disneyfoodblog.com

CHANGES Coming to Southwest Airlines Rewards Program

Choosing an airline can be difficult. Do you go with pricing? Reputation? Best timing?. Our readers have said that Southwest Airlines is among their top favorites for flying to Orlando, and Southwest is making some changes to its rewards program! Whether you’re already a member or still considering it, find out what’s changing right here.
TheStreet

Why Spirit May Be a Better Choice Than Southwest Airlines

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) offers a fairly simple proposition: Customers pay very low prices but get little other than seats -- and not specific ones -- on the planes. Everything from a carry-on bag to the opportunity to choose a seat costs more, and it's all a la carte. Technically, if...
TheStreet

Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
GEORGIA STATE
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate

People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
Secret NYC

This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200

Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

American Airlines Changes International Flights in Surprising Way

There are many reasons everyone hates the airline industry at the moment. Lost luggage has become increasingly common, and some irate passengers have become so unhinged, often due to covid-induced stress, that they’ve just forgotten how to act on airplanes, or society in general. (One drunk dude on a Turkish Airlines straight up bit the finger of one flight attendant.)
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
89K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy