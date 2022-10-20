Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nurse, Social Worker Identified, Details of Fatal Shooting at Methodist Hospital Released
Two hospital employees killed in a shooting Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center have been identified by authorities Monday who also released new details in the ongoing investigation into the double fatal shooting. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, along with Methodist Health System Chief of Police Glen Fowler, gave...
Police Chief provides update on fatal shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia gave an update on the shooting that killed two people at a hospital in Dallas on Saturday, according to NBC. You can watch KETK’s coverage of the conference in the video below. The Associated Press reported that the shooting occurred 11 a.m. at a Methodist […]
fox4news.com
Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified
DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified. Methodist confirmed the roles of the two employees who were shot on Monday. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was a social worker. She was shot when she entered the new mother’s...
fox4news.com
Retired Haltom City police officer killed in fire
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A retired Haltom City police officer was killed in a Sunday morning fire at his home in Azle. Corporal Tony Miller, 62, retired from the department earlier this year after 25 years on the force. Miller started his career as a patrol officer who eventually was...
Parolee charged with capital murder in shooting at Methodist hospital maternity ward
A 30-year-old parolee is facing charges of capital murder after he allegedly shot and killed two staff members at a hospital maternity ward in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
wbap.com
Investigation Continues in Methodist Hospital Shooting
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The suspected shooter in the deadly shooting inside the Labor and Delivery Unit at Methodist Hospital in Dallas is said to have been angry at his girlfriend when he shot and killed the two Methodist employees. According to Police, Nestor Hernandez was out of jail on...
Woman killed in Arlington hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run driver is still on the loose in Arlington where a woman was killed over the weekend. Saturday, she was run down on West Division Street near South Fielder. Police believe that she tried to cross the street in the middle of the block
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear. Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
Body found inside burning SUV in southeast Dallas
Dallas firefighters made a shocking discovery after they doused an SUV fire over the weekend. Saturday, they found the SUV completely swallowed up in flames in a wooded area in the Joppa neighborhood east of I-45
fox4news.com
Carrollton police officer killed in the line of duty remembered at candlelight vigil
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police held a vigil on Sunday night for a police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. Members of police departments across the area and members of the public attended the...
KWTX
Belton person of interest in 3-year-olds murder crashes after pursuit
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Jay Isiah Allen, 33, has been located in North Texas leading to a fiery crash on I-35. Authorities caught up to Allen I-35 North leading to a speed chase. The vehicle would then crash and catch on fire near Itasca. Sources tell KWTX the suspect...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
KENS 5
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said. Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."
fox4news.com
Overnight fire destroys McKinney church, home and restaurant
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney firefighters are investigating two fires that destroyed multiple buildings near downtown early Monday morning. No one was hurt, but an investigation is underway to determine if the fires were related. The New Outreach Church of God in Christ on Wilcox Street, a home and a Chicken...
fox4news.com
18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
fox4news.com
Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
Comments / 6