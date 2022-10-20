ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

fox4news.com

Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified

DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified. Methodist confirmed the roles of the two employees who were shot on Monday. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was a social worker. She was shot when she entered the new mother’s...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Retired Haltom City police officer killed in fire

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A retired Haltom City police officer was killed in a Sunday morning fire at his home in Azle. Corporal Tony Miller, 62, retired from the department earlier this year after 25 years on the force. Miller started his career as a patrol officer who eventually was...
HALTOM CITY, TX
wbap.com

Investigation Continues in Methodist Hospital Shooting

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The suspected shooter in the deadly shooting inside the Labor and Delivery Unit at Methodist Hospital in Dallas is said to have been angry at his girlfriend when he shot and killed the two Methodist employees. According to Police, Nestor Hernandez was out of jail on...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear.  Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Overnight fire destroys McKinney church, home and restaurant

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney firefighters are investigating two fires that destroyed multiple buildings near downtown early Monday morning. No one was hurt, but an investigation is underway to determine if the fires were related. The New Outreach Church of God in Christ on Wilcox Street, a home and a Chicken...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
DALLAS, TX

