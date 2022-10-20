The first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment in more than 20 years has found that nearly one in 10 U.S. adults over age 65 have dementia. The study, led by researchers from Columbia University and includes University of Michigan scientists, also found that another 22% have mild cognitive impairment. People with dementia and mild cognitive impairment are more likely to be older, have lower levels of education, and to be racialized as Black or Hispanic. Men and women have similar rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO