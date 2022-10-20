Read full article on original website
A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years
In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing hospitalizations among immunocompromised adults
In a recent MMWR published on the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) website, researchers investigated the efficacy of monovalent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in immunocompromised adults during the Omicron dominance period starting December 2021. Further, they investigated whether these individuals might...
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
Immune response in SARS-CoV-1 survivors after COVID-19 vaccination
In a recent Cell Reports jouirnal study, researchers evaluated severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine-induced immune responses in SARS survivors. Study: SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-induced antibody and T cell response in SARS-CoV-1 survivors. Image Credit: creativeneko / Shutterstock.com. Background. SARS-CoV-1, the causal agent of the 2002 epidemic, is a beta-CoV...
FebriDX point-of-care immunoassay can rapidly determine if an infection is bacterial or viral
In a recent JAMA Network Open study, researchers explore whether a point-of-care immunoassay called FebriDx could differentiate between bacteria- and virus-induced immune responses during acute respiratory infections based on myxovirus resistance protein A (MxA) and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels from finger-stick blood samples. Study: Diagnostic Accuracy of a Bacterial and...
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy protects infants from SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study under review at the Nature Portfolio journal and currently posted to Research Square* preprint server, researchers evaluated the efficacy of maternal coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination against infection of infants with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The United States (US) has recorded more than...
Study shows hybrid immunity or vaccine boosters elicit plasma neutralizing activity against Omicron sublineages
In a recent study published in Science, researchers evaluated imprinted antibody responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron sublineages. Background. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages represent an antigenic shift. They harbor unique spike (S) mutations that facilitate their escape from neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) induced by prior infection by a...
Many children live in homes with leftover prescription medications, poll suggests
Many children live in homes with unused prescription drugs and expired medications, a new national poll suggests. Nearly half of parents say they have leftover prescription medication at home, according to the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at University of Michigan Health. Four in five parents...
Meeting with a medical physicist reduces patients' radiation treatment-related stress
Meeting with a medical physicist who can explain how radiation therapy is planned and delivered reduces patient anxiety and increases patient satisfaction throughout the treatment process, according to a new study published today in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics. Findings of the randomized, prospective phase III clinical trial also will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
Discovery could affect the search for new Alzheimer's drugs
Alzheimer's disease is associated with a reduction of insulin receptors in brain microvessels, which may contribute to brain insulin resistance and the formation of amyloid plaques, one of the disease's hallmarks. That's according to a study published today in scientific journal Brain by a team from Université Laval and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Combination of radiation and systemic therapy can prolong survival for advanced liver cancer patients
Adding radiation therapy to systemic therapy for patients with advanced liver cancer can extend overall survival and delay tumor progression without compromising patients' quality of life, a randomized phase III clinical trial shows. Findings indicate that radiation therapy should be a standard treatment option for patients with liver cancer who are ineligible for resection and other standard local-regional therapies. Results of the NRG Oncology/RTOG 1112 trial (NCT01730937) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
Research suggests that ORF6 is a major SARS-CoV-2 innate immune antagonist
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers in the United States demonstrated how severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) open reading frame 6 (ORF6) protein contributes to viral pathogenesis and modulates the host's immune responses. Study: Impact of SARS-CoV-2 ORF6 and its variant polymorphisms on host...
Study reveals how SARS-CoV-2 infection of macrophages promotes inflammatory responses
Dysregulation of macrophages during SARS-CoV-2 infection and the over-exuberant production of pro-inflammatory cytokines by these macrophages has been hypothesized to contribute to severity of COVID-19 disease. However, the mechanisms that contribute to the hyper-inflammatory response of macrophages has remained unclear. Now, researchers from Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of...
Treating high-risk, asymptomatic bone metastases with radiation may reduce pain, extend survival
Treating high-risk, asymptomatic bone metastases with radiation may reduce painful complications and hospitalizations and possibly extend overall survival in people whose cancer has spread to multiple sites, a phase II clinical trial suggests. Results of the multicenter, randomized trial (NCT03523351) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
Study estimates the burden of dementia among older adults in the U.S.
The first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment in more than 20 years has found that nearly one in 10 U.S. adults over age 65 have dementia. The study, led by researchers from Columbia University and includes University of Michigan scientists, also found that another 22% have mild cognitive impairment. People with dementia and mild cognitive impairment are more likely to be older, have lower levels of education, and to be racialized as Black or Hispanic. Men and women have similar rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.
FLASH radiotherapy may hold promise as a potential treatment for tough-to-kill tumors
FLASH radiation treatment – which delivers therapeutic doses of radiation in a fraction of a second – may hold promise as a potential treatment for tough-to-kill tumors, a first-in-human study in a small number of people with bone cancer suggests. The technology, previously tested in animals, was shown to be as safe and appeared to be as effective as conventional radiation without causing unexpected side effects. Findings of the FAST-01 trial (NCT04592887) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
New diagnostic method applies machine learning to advanced genomics data to detect sepsis
Sepsis, the overreaction of the immune system in response to an infection, causes an estimated 20% of deaths globally and as many as 20 to 50% of U.S. hospital deaths each year. Despite its prevalence and severity, however, the condition is difficult to diagnose and treat effectively. The disease can...
Large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at deCODE genetics in Iceland have discovered rare, protective loss-of-function variants that point to potential drug targets for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, publish today a large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in Nature Genetics. Sequence variants...
Study reports disparities in the use of regional anesthesia techniques
Women, minorities and patients enrolled in Medicaid are less likely to receive regional anesthesia techniques that consistently improve outcomes after surgery, suggests research being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. The study of more than 56,000 patients is the first to report these disparities in patients having one...
