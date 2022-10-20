Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Dump the Drugs for Prescott Valley and Surrounding Areas
MATFORCE and area law enforcement agencies throughout Yavapai County encourage you to bring unwanted medication to Dum the Drugs on Saturday, October 29th between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. The event is being held in partnership with the DEA’s National Take Back Day. Medications can be disposed of at multiple locations throughout the county, including Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley.
theprescotttimes.com
Shoplifter Caught By Help Of Witnesses
Between June 19, 2022, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700.00 from Home Depot and Wal-Mart within the Town of Prescott Valley, Arizona. During these four separate thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police Officers, collected the required investigative information, collecting video surveillance evidence, completed a detailed written police report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police arrest woman accused in string of thefts, assaulting store employee
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Prescott Valley police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods from several stores around town over the last several months. Police say they were able to track down Kaylin Forest, 25, after surveillance video and help from...
AZFamily
Police say Fentanyl overdose led to crash in Prescott Valley
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Prescott Valley police say officers arrested a man Thursday night after saving his life following a Fentanyl overdose. According to police, witnesses saw a truck crash into a ditch around 7:45 p.m. near Florentine Road and North Golden Way. Witnesses said they noticed the driver’s foot was still on the gas pedal with the engine still revving, so one of them placed the truck in park. No one else was hurt.
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.” “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (YCPT), an Oath Keepers group […] The post Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
50+ Amazing Things to do in Prescott, Arizona
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you looking for a charming town to visit with plenty of activities? Prescott, AZ is perfect for you! Just 100 miles from Phoenix and 67 miles from Sedona, there's plenty to do in Prescott. You can explore the great outdoors with rock climbing or horseback riding, or stay indoors visited museums and shops. This guide will tell you all the best things to do in Prescott!
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE TO FATAL SHOOTING IN RIMROCK
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde...
prescottenews.com
Frost Warning! Temps Below 30° are Forecast for Prescott – Ken Lain
Severe Frost Alert! Killing frost can damage summer plants through Tuesday night. Ensure plants are hydrated thoroughly. Reduce damage by covering vegetable plants, basil, and frost-sensitive flowers like marigold, zinnia, and geraniums. Protecting Plants from a Frost. Cover Them – There’s nothing we can do to stop frosts and freezes...
Expect Showers and Possibly Snow in Flagstaff this Weekend
Weather.com - Flagstaff. This snow forecast can also be seen on the National Weather Site (NOAA):. This downturn in the weather for the Flagstaff weather area could also extend into Sunday night according to NOAA.
theprescotttimes.com
Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project
Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project – Scheduled to Begin the Week of October 31, 2022. The City of Prescott and their contractor, Asphalt Paving & Supply, are set to begin the Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project the week of October 31, 2022. The project consists of improvements to the trail corridor that parallels Granite Creek between Aubrey Street and Granite Creek Park. Trail improvements consist of new lighting, signage, enhanced access points and a compact surface providing safe access for all users. In addition to trail improvements, the project includes cleaning and pruning vegetation in the creek bed, and constructing erosion and flood mitigation measures throughout the corridor. The work in the creek will improve flow and aesthetics while maintaining the creek’s natural riparian habitat.
