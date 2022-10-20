Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Tree Mortality Program has been conducting surveys through the Calaveras region to identify new instances of tree mortality. Surveys have been completed in the area north of Big Trees Village up to the county line and an invitation to bid has been issued to remove over 80 dead trees that pose a hazard to county roads. Surveys have also been completed within the perimeter of the 2015 Butte Fire. Foresters were alerted to the presence of trees killed by drought and bark beetles in the area. As a result of the survey, right-of-entry forms were sent to property owners with dead trees that are candidates for removal. Of note, the program is not funded to remove trees killed by fire.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO