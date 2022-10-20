Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Rolling Onto Another Victory
Summerville remains undefeated as they beat Argonaut last night in high school football. Find details on how to get tickets to Friday’s Summerville versus Sonora game below. Last night, the Summerville Bears were back at home for the first time in four weeks. The Argonaut Mustangs came to town hoping to snap the Bears’ eight-game winning streak with their double-wing running game and surprise passing. Instead, the Bears played a fine defensive game and walked away with a 34–8 victory. The Bears are now 9 and 0 on the season and 4 and 0 in the Mother Lode League.
mymotherlode.com
Wildcats Come Up Short In Homecoming Thriller
Wildcats come up short in homecoming thriller and details for tickets to next Friday’s (10/28) Sonora versus Summerville game. The Wildcats fell just short of victory on Friday night, losing a shootout at home to the Antelope Titans by a score of 53-51. Both teams came into the game...
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Tree Mortality Program Update
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Tree Mortality Program has been conducting surveys through the Calaveras region to identify new instances of tree mortality. Surveys have been completed in the area north of Big Trees Village up to the county line and an invitation to bid has been issued to remove over 80 dead trees that pose a hazard to county roads. Surveys have also been completed within the perimeter of the 2015 Butte Fire. Foresters were alerted to the presence of trees killed by drought and bark beetles in the area. As a result of the survey, right-of-entry forms were sent to property owners with dead trees that are candidates for removal. Of note, the program is not funded to remove trees killed by fire.
mymotherlode.com
Patch Paving Will Create Some Traffic Delays
Sonora, CA — TUD reports that road repairs are planned at various locations over the next week, and 5-15 minute delays can be expected. When TUD crews make emergency sewer and water line repairs, a temporary cold patch is put over the section of the impacted road. Then later on, annually, an outside company is hired to go back and replace them with a permanent patch. The company TUD has hired is Ragsdale and Son, Inc. They will be working in various locations, starting today, and continuing over the next week. The hours are 7am-5pm, Monday through Friday.
mymotherlode.com
Early Morning Injury Crash Up Highway 108
Tuolumne County, CA — An ambulance and other emergency officials were dispatched to a crash on Highway 108 near Clark Fork Road. The area is near Dardanelle. The CHP received a report at 4 am that a sedan had struck a tree. Two people were inside the vehicle and one of the individuals was injured, prompting an ambulance to be dispatched. The crash was located by a member of the sheriff’s office search and rescue team, according to the CHP, so it is not immediately clear what time the crash actually occurred. A tow truck was also sent to the crash scene. Be prepared for some activity in the area.
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
mymotherlode.com
Major Injury Crash On Highway 108 Leads To DUI Arrest
Confidence, CA — Officials are releasing details about a crash that occurred late Thursday evening in Tuolumne County. The CHP reports that the driver of a 2004 Chrysler was arrested following a rollover crash on Highway 108 in the Confidence area. 31-year-old Kellye Asseng of Modesto was traveling eastbound...
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
1 dead after head-on collision in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Friday evening in Tracy, according to officials. The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road. After an extensive extrication operation was conducted, they found that one of the drivers died from their […]
mymotherlode.com
DUI Suspected In Soulsbyville Crash Early Friday Morning
East Sonora, CA – A head-on crash in Soulsbyville early Friday morning resulted in one of the drivers being arrested for drunk driving. The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. yesterday on Tuolumne Road west of Soulsbyville Road. The CHP reports that 22-year-old Savannah Chroman of Sonora was driving her 2007 Toyota Camry eastbound on Tuolumne Road when she allowed the sedan to cross into the oncoming traffic lane, directly into the path of 40-year-old Jose Guzman of Tuolumne in a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup.
Fire destroys historic downtown Stockton building intended for part of museum
STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Stockton's downtown waterfront left a historic building destroyed Tuesday. The building and months of work to turn it into an exhibit at a floating museum docking across the water in 2024 was burned away. As crowds of people flocked to the fire scene...
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA
If you are looking for the best restaurants in Modesto., CA., you have arrived at the best possible list. This article started with this writer interviewing current Modesto locals for the restaurants they can’t get enough of for the most authentic listings. It being in California, you’ll find in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Crash on I-5 Near Westley Rest Stop in Stanislaus County
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on I-5 near the Westley rest stop in Stanislaus County. The incident was described as a single-vehicle accident that occurred on northbound Interstate 5 around 10:00 p.m. Details on the Fatal Crash on I-5 Near the Westley...
'Made with love, family, home': El Dorado Market in South Stockton celebrates 50 years feeding the city
STOCKTON, Calif. — This week marks the 50th anniversary for Stockton's iconic El Dorado Market. The market on South El Dorado Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has been a staple for families in the Port City for five decades now. "The food is made from the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Big Rig Collision on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County
On October 15, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal truck crash on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred shortly after 11:40 p.m. on Henry Miller Avenue close to Cherokee Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County. A...
Victim arrested after shooting in Merced County, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was shot in the leg over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday evening, deputies were called out to a home on Hillside Road in Delhi for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Scott Allen Tackett […]
PG&E power shutoffs likely in parts of Yolo, Stanislaus counties over weekend
YOLO COUNTY – People in some rural parts of Yolo and Stanislaus counties could have their power turned off this weekend due to increased fire risk.Cooler, more fall-like weather is expected to move into Northern California by Saturday. While the National Weather Service is predicting mountain showers with this pattern shift, gusty winds are also in the forecast.Couple with the dry conditions, PG&E warns that Public Safety Power Shutoffs are likely. According to the utility, the shutoffs could start Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Monday.The utility says it will notify affected customers by phone, text and email before turning the power off.
Man shot while walking in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators with the Stockton Police Department are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a pedestrian sending him to the hospital Saturday. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday as a 49-year-old man was walking along Union Street at Flora Street near Stockton's downtown...
