Read full article on original website
Gino Pacino
3d ago
how do you people keep voting for shlubs, racists and thugs , now wonder that city is murder capital and literally falling apart
Reply
5
? head
3d ago
the mayor and her cronies are smothered in corruption and 💩.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Political squabbling grows as Harahan mayor, police chief and City Council campaigns heat up
Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier faces Pete Schneckenburger IV in his bid for a second term — but his most vocal critic isn’t even on the Nov. 8 ballot. Baudier’s chief detractor has been outgoing Police Chief Tim Walker, who claims the incumbent “hasn’t done a doggone thing” to financially support his department.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Poor Ray Nagin, once again trying to dodge the consequences of his theft
As mayor of one of America’s poorest cities, Ray Nagin should know through the experiences of his constituents what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. These days Nagin is a disgraced convicted felon living in Dallas, and he now claims he is living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to repay $72,000 he owes to the IRS for dodging taxes.
wwno.org
Why a rental standards ordinance in New Orleans went from widely supported to deferred
Rats. Mold. Water leaks. Ceilings collapsing. Air conditioning units breaking during peak summer heat. Landlords refusing to make repairs — and renters worried they’ll get evicted if they speak up. These are some of the deplorable conditions inside New Orleans rental housing, described by tenants and their advocates...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police - and police alternatives - in spotlight as City Hall preps budget
Faced with a crime surge that’s dragged New Orleans’ collective mood to depths not reached since Hurricane Katrina's aftermath, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is preparing to unveil her most consequential spending plan in 2½ years: how to use millions of federal dollars to repair a faltering criminal justice system.
WDSU
Unfinished construction has residents frustrated
NEW ORLEANS — Two skeletons on S Solomon Street act as a roadblock for a sinkhole residents say has been a headache for at least 15 months. The street prevents most neighbors from being able to enter their driveway and they say its frustrating. One resident and her husband...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
New Orleans City Council extends temporary ban on new residential short-term permits
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council expanded a temporary ban on new residential short-term rentals on Thursday, which halted existing permits and those already in the application pipeline, according to our partners at NOLA.com. The ban was passed unanimously and can begin as soon as Nov. 3....
NOLA.com
James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.
Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
'Lack of leadership' pollutes mayor's office, says former worker
The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to city council president Helena Moreno – until he was accused of stalking New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell – has been cleared of that accusation, and reinstated.
NOLA.com
Only 44% of New Orleans voters satisfied with city, and fewer approve of LaToya Cantrell, poll says
A new poll released Thursday by the University of New Orleans shows satisfaction with life in New Orleans has plummeted to a level not seen since the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the peak of the 1990s crime surge. Only 44% of the poll's respondents said they are happy with...
NOLA.com
Mandeville-area candidates for St. Tammany School Board races highlight biggest issues
Twelve candidates are actively seeking three Mandeville-based St. Tammany Parish School Board seats Nov. 8, including two incumbents who have drawn challenges. The Times-Picayune will cover races for eastern St. Tammany and central St. Tammany School Board seats in subsequent stories. Early voting is Oct. 25-Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
Is Cantrell feeling recall pressure?
Is New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell feeling the pressure of the recall campaign? Cantrell today will attend a global conference of mayors by remote, instead of appearing in person in Argentina.
NOLA.com
Why did this prominent Metairie Race Course painting disappear? Curious Louisiana finds out.
The oval is still there, but the Metairie Race Course isn't. Neither is the painting that immortalized the days when horse races were the sport of the day in Metairie. Perhaps the the most famous of those races, an 1852 contest between the race horses Lexington and Lecomte, would result in the renaming of a Louisiana town.
NOLA.com
Ex-Mayor Ray Nagin fights increase to IRS restitution, says he's living 'paycheck to paycheck'
Out of prison for more than two years, former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin is back in court jostling with federal prosecutors over the size of his monthly restitution payments. Prosecutors say the longtime businessman-turned-politician now has plenty of income to quickly repay $72,000 in restitution to the IRS for dodging taxes. But in a motion filed Tuesday, Nagin claims he's living "paycheck to paycheck" on $151,000 in annual retirement benefits, including a city pension. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo will have the final say on a lingering legal issue from Nagin’s corruption conviction eight years ago.
wwno.org
First public offer on Gordon Plaza home isn't enough for relocation, residents say
The city’s first public offer to buy out a home built on toxic soil fell short of Gordon Plaza residents’ expectations on Friday, raising concerns that the city won’t fully fund their relocation. Last week, Sheena Dedmond volunteered to have her house in Gordon Plaza appraised by...
‘I’m not shocked at all’ NOLA residents un-phased by inspectors not fulfilling their duties
A new report from the Inspector General's office in New Orleans showcases how serious problems are in the city's department of safety and permits. Residents told WGNO's Amy Russo they're not shocked that inspectors don't seem to be fulfilling their duties.
theadvocate.com
Cameras coming to special education classes due to new law, local districts getting to work
By next summer, the Ascension Parish school district expects to have video cameras installed in each of its special education classrooms where students spend the majority of their school days, with video available to a student's parents upon request. The district's plan goes beyond what's required by a state law...
fox8live.com
Unfinished road work trapping some ailing New Orleans residents in their homes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faye Avan lives in the Seventh Ward, just off of North Roman Street, where recent road work has made it nearly impossible for her to get around. “I’m working on trying to find out who my representative is for my area, and then I’m gonna call them,” she said. “My name is Faye, but I’ll become a Karen.”
NOLA.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
Comments / 10