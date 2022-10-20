Out of prison for more than two years, former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin is back in court jostling with federal prosecutors over the size of his monthly restitution payments. Prosecutors say the longtime businessman-turned-politician now has plenty of income to quickly repay $72,000 in restitution to the IRS for dodging taxes. But in a motion filed Tuesday, Nagin claims he's living "paycheck to paycheck" on $151,000 in annual retirement benefits, including a city pension. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo will have the final say on a lingering legal issue from Nagin’s corruption conviction eight years ago.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO