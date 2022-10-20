ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 10

Gino Pacino
3d ago

how do you people keep voting for shlubs, racists and thugs , now wonder that city is murder capital and literally falling apart

Reply
5
? head
3d ago

the mayor and her cronies are smothered in corruption and 💩.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Unfinished construction has residents frustrated

NEW ORLEANS — Two skeletons on S Solomon Street act as a roadblock for a sinkhole residents say has been a headache for at least 15 months. The street prevents most neighbors from being able to enter their driveway and they say its frustrating. One resident and her husband...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.

Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Ex-Mayor Ray Nagin fights increase to IRS restitution, says he's living 'paycheck to paycheck'

Out of prison for more than two years, former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin is back in court jostling with federal prosecutors over the size of his monthly restitution payments. Prosecutors say the longtime businessman-turned-politician now has plenty of income to quickly repay $72,000 in restitution to the IRS for dodging taxes. But in a motion filed Tuesday, Nagin claims he's living "paycheck to paycheck" on $151,000 in annual retirement benefits, including a city pension. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo will have the final say on a lingering legal issue from Nagin’s corruption conviction eight years ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy