Read full article on original website
Related
Borussia Dortmund vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Erling Haaland will look to strike against his former side Borussia Dortmund again tonight as Manchester City look to top their Champions League group.Haaland scored the winner against Dortmund last month as City came from behind to take control of Group G.Although Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a goaless draw at Copenhagen last week, with Haaland rested, City can secure a seeded spot in the knockout stages with a draw tonight.Dortmund still have work to do to book their place in the last 16. Jude Bellingham was on target in Manchester and the England midfielder also scored twice...
Porterville Recorder
English Summaries
Monday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):. West Ham: Kurt Zouma (45), Said Benrahma (90).
Porterville Recorder
Italian rugby player who bit rival is banned for 12 games
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An Italian player has been suspended for 12 matches for biting an opponent during a Women’s Rugby World Cup match in New Zealand. Lock Sara Tounesi appeared before a judicial committee on Monday charged with the offense which occurred during a match against Japan in Auckland last weekend. Italy won the match 21-8.
Comments / 0