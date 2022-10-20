Erling Haaland will look to strike against his former side Borussia Dortmund again tonight as Manchester City look to top their Champions League group.Haaland scored the winner against Dortmund last month as City came from behind to take control of Group G.Although Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a goaless draw at Copenhagen last week, with Haaland rested, City can secure a seeded spot in the knockout stages with a draw tonight.Dortmund still have work to do to book their place in the last 16. Jude Bellingham was on target in Manchester and the England midfielder also scored twice...

29 MINUTES AGO