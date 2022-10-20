ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluating Justin Fields through six games

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

On Episode 50, Kevin Powell is joined by Zack Pearson from BearReport.com. They discuss the play of Justin Fields through six games, look ahead to upcoming opponents and give their predictions for Monday night’s game.

Related
Coach Luke Richardson previews the Blackhawks’ home opener

In 1987, a young defenseman by the name of Luke Richardson made his NHL debut at the old Chicago Stadium. 35 years later, Richardson, who was named the head coach of the Blackhawks during the offseason, returns to Chicago for tonight’s home opener against the rival Red Wings. He joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet […]
CHICAGO, IL
Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Seattle Kraken: Blackhawks show strong effort and attitude, win 5-4 against Seattle

Joe Brand details the Blackhawks 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken at the United Center! Troy Murray discusses the Blackhawks’ third straight win despite early game difficulties and the culmination of the team’s new identity. Later, hear post game thoughts from Colin Blackwell and Head Coach Luke Richardson. The Blackhawks return to the ice Tuesday […]
CHICAGO, IL
Member of Parliament on Britain’s next Prime Minister

Former WGN Radio newsroom intern and current member of Parliament Steve Brine joins Lisa Dent to explain what’s next for Britain following the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
