Woman blinded in jail settles with San Diego County for $4.35 million
SAN DIEGO — A woman who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs as a deputy watched will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County, her lawyer said. Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming...
2 arrested, 29 cited in San Diego-area sideshow takeovers
Sideshow takeover events last weekend in the San Diego area resulted in the arrest of two people and 29 driving-related citations, authorities said.
San Diego Police Officer disciplined for reporting racial bias in field
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Officer says she was harassed, retaliated against, and passed up for promotions for reporting racial bias she witnessed by two police officers in the field. In a newly filed lawsuit, Officer Jennifer Gregory, says her supervisor, Captain Manuel Del Toro, made sexually...
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
18-year-old motorcyclist dies in rural East County crash
An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash in rural East County, county medical officials said.
SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”
A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
KPBS
California announces pandemic state of emergency to end, San Diego County likely to follow suit
The pandemic is becoming more manageable, according to health officials. Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's state of emergency will end next February and San Diego County officials echoed that sentiment. "I agree with the Governor that it is time to prepare to end the state of emergency," said San...
Women Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 2 Men in San Diego
A 22-year-old woman is in custody Saturday after she allegedly stabbed two men — including her boyfriend — during an altercation in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego. Police arrested Isabelle Lovelady for the stabbings, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. Officers were...
Motorist arrested on suspicion of drunken driving at Escondido checkpoint
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.
Woman walking on freeway hit, killed in South Bay
A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
chulavistatoday.com
Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread
With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area
A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
Victim, 42, Stabbed in North Park by 2 Attackers
A 42-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he was stabbed by two attackers in the North Park area of San Diego. The victim was at 3900 Georgia Street at 1:12 a.m. when he was approached by two male suspects who both started to cut him multiple times on the arm and head, San Diego Police said.
Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet
A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man shot at party in College East area
A man was shot in the arm, after a group of people started fighting with other party attendees.
