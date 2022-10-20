ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
Times of San Diego

SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”

A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
chulavistatoday.com

Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread

With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
Times of San Diego

San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area

A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
CBS 8

Woman killed after being struck by van in South Bay area

SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old woman from Torrance, California, was killed Sunday night after being hit by a van on northbound Interstate 805 in the Otay Mesa West area. California Highway Patrol officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the northbound lanes of Interstate 805 around 8 p.m. following reports of a crash just south of Palm Avenue in the Otay Mesa West area of San Diego, according to CHP.
Times of San Diego

Victim, 42, Stabbed in North Park by 2 Attackers

A 42-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he was stabbed by two attackers in the North Park area of San Diego. The victim was at 3900 Georgia Street at 1:12 a.m. when he was approached by two male suspects who both started to cut him multiple times on the arm and head, San Diego Police said.
Times of San Diego

Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet

A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
