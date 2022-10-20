ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Breakdowns limiting Joe Woods, forcing Browns defense to stick to basics

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5MEY_0igw7Sjp00

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Every year offseason optimism reigns supreme when it comes to the Browns.

After finishing the 2021 season strong and every key player returning, the expectation was that they would be able to carry the team while Deshaun Watson served his suspension.

Instead, the defense has been a train wreck with a multitude of problems ranging from blown coverages as the result of communication problems or technique breakdowns to getting trucked on the ground following the loss of linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. for the season.

“It is really hard to explain,” Woods said. “We had a really good offseason. We had a really good training camp. Just with our walkthroughs, just did a lot more. To me, it was the best we ever did since I have been here, but it did not translate into the regular season.

“It was a little surprising to me just the issues we are having.”

Woods’ defense is tied for 30 th in points allowed at 27.2 per game, tied for 23 rd in total yards allowed, 24 th against the run and 19 th against the pass.

“I just felt like we have been inconsistent in terms of executing the scheme and in terms of fundamentals.,” Woods said.

Woods wants to do more defensively but he can’t. Not with the breakdowns we’ve seen over the first six games.

“When you are playing well, then you feel more comfortable because there are things that you do and you say, ‘OK, we did that and had success. Let’s add a little twist to it,’ Woods said. “You just keep building it, and you get your library.

“When you are having the issues we have, you have to say, ‘Hold on a second. Let’s get things fixed first and then let’s get to some things that we feel we will have success with.’”

This is the third year with Woods running the show making what’s transpired all the more stunning.

“I thought there would be more things we could do at this point,” Woods said. “Not that more means better, but we do have some young guys in there playing for us at all three levels of the defense, and they are learning too. I thought we would be further along obviously. Like I said, there are a lot of things we are trying to clean up, and we just have to clean them up in a hurry.”

One thing that isn’t on the table – at least for now – is lineup changes.

“I wouldn’t say that right now,” Woods said.

“It is those little things that we fix, and those plays don’t happen.”

The big plays, especially turnovers, just haven’t been there. Cleveland has just two interceptions and three fumble recoveries in six games.

Opponents have scored 22 times in 24 red zone trips, with 14 of those drives ending in touchdowns.

The Browns, who have been outscored in three of four quarters this season, boast one of the youngest rosters in the league and are playing younger or inexperienced players in key spots, which means on the job training and a lot of rookie mistakes.

“It is never an excuse. I do not ever want it to come across like I am making excuses. I hope I don’t do that,” Woods said. “It is just everybody has to learn how to do it their own way, whatever that is. Whether it is learning from a veteran or whether it is learning from some other guy you know in the league, it is just what do you do day to day. We try to help them.
That is one of the first things I do in the offseason is I have a weekly schedule that I used to always give to my guys in terms of what to look at every day, but it is something they will learn along the way.”

Woods believes despite the ugly numbers and film; the Browns are close to getting their act together.

“Honestly, you just look back, and in games, you see the scores and you see the yards, but it really comes down to like three or four plays,” Woods said. “If you make a play, now you are not out there for the next eight plays and you don’t get those scores.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Olivia Dunne, Antonio Brown Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on social media with football-themed videos.. The star gymnast, who has millions of followers on social media, previously went viral for some Joe Burrow-themed photos and videos. This week, Dunne went viral for an Antonio Brown-themed video. Dunne made a reference...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Receive Huge Injury Update Regarding Key Offensive Piece

The Cleveland Browns have had a rough start to the 2022 NFL season. While it was expected due to the suspension of star quarterback Deshaun Watson, things just haven’t clicked thus far. Heading into Week 8, the Browns are 2-5 and are struggling to keep their head above water.
CLEVELAND, OH
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy