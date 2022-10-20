Breakdowns limiting Joe Woods, forcing Browns defense to stick to basics

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Every year offseason optimism reigns supreme when it comes to the Browns.

After finishing the 2021 season strong and every key player returning, the expectation was that they would be able to carry the team while Deshaun Watson served his suspension.

Instead, the defense has been a train wreck with a multitude of problems ranging from blown coverages as the result of communication problems or technique breakdowns to getting trucked on the ground following the loss of linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. for the season.

“It is really hard to explain,” Woods said. “We had a really good offseason. We had a really good training camp. Just with our walkthroughs, just did a lot more. To me, it was the best we ever did since I have been here, but it did not translate into the regular season.

“It was a little surprising to me just the issues we are having.”

Woods’ defense is tied for 30 th in points allowed at 27.2 per game, tied for 23 rd in total yards allowed, 24 th against the run and 19 th against the pass.

“I just felt like we have been inconsistent in terms of executing the scheme and in terms of fundamentals.,” Woods said.

Woods wants to do more defensively but he can’t. Not with the breakdowns we’ve seen over the first six games.

“When you are playing well, then you feel more comfortable because there are things that you do and you say, ‘OK, we did that and had success. Let’s add a little twist to it,’ Woods said. “You just keep building it, and you get your library.

“When you are having the issues we have, you have to say, ‘Hold on a second. Let’s get things fixed first and then let’s get to some things that we feel we will have success with.’”

This is the third year with Woods running the show making what’s transpired all the more stunning.

“I thought there would be more things we could do at this point,” Woods said. “Not that more means better, but we do have some young guys in there playing for us at all three levels of the defense, and they are learning too. I thought we would be further along obviously. Like I said, there are a lot of things we are trying to clean up, and we just have to clean them up in a hurry.”

One thing that isn’t on the table – at least for now – is lineup changes.

“I wouldn’t say that right now,” Woods said.

“It is those little things that we fix, and those plays don’t happen.”

The big plays, especially turnovers, just haven’t been there. Cleveland has just two interceptions and three fumble recoveries in six games.

Opponents have scored 22 times in 24 red zone trips, with 14 of those drives ending in touchdowns.

The Browns, who have been outscored in three of four quarters this season, boast one of the youngest rosters in the league and are playing younger or inexperienced players in key spots, which means on the job training and a lot of rookie mistakes.

“It is never an excuse. I do not ever want it to come across like I am making excuses. I hope I don’t do that,” Woods said. “It is just everybody has to learn how to do it their own way, whatever that is. Whether it is learning from a veteran or whether it is learning from some other guy you know in the league, it is just what do you do day to day. We try to help them.

That is one of the first things I do in the offseason is I have a weekly schedule that I used to always give to my guys in terms of what to look at every day, but it is something they will learn along the way.”

Woods believes despite the ugly numbers and film; the Browns are close to getting their act together.

“Honestly, you just look back, and in games, you see the scores and you see the yards, but it really comes down to like three or four plays,” Woods said. “If you make a play, now you are not out there for the next eight plays and you don’t get those scores.”