ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Researchers find ways to move away from conventional energy production to shale gas

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University researchers are finding new ways to move away from conventional energy sources to get to more efficient, affordable and green.

Instead of oil and gas, shale gas can take its place as a step toward sustainable energy for the state, according to WVU researcher Shikha Sharma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTEhY_0igw7HH400
Conventional energy productions (Nexstar Media Wire)

“It produces energy more efficiently and it emits very low greenhouse gases,” she said.

Sharma said sustainable and renewable energy could take over by 2050, leaving conventional and unconventional energy productions behind.  But natural gas will play a key role in getting there.

“Natural gas provides low carbon fuel for peak energy usage times. That is when the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining, we can depend on this reliable energy source,” Sharma said. “Natural gas will also serve as a bridge to overcome technology gaps required for decarbonization in the energy sector.”

WVU researcher: How to prevent power grid failures

West Virginia can play a key role in improving shale gas to be a reliable source of energy since the state is its fifth largest producer.

Sharma and others make sure shale gas is maintained in a responsible manner and have a lot more research to do on the unknown of new productions.

“We carry out labs experiments to figure out what kind of containments can be produced. If you put co2 into these deep reservoirs, could we cause blocking of the fractures? Could we cause dissolution which could result in leakage?” Sharma said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wefFy_0igw7HH400
Power plant (Nexstar media wire)

All the research is a step in the greener direction with newer options in the future.

“We need to work with labs, national labs, state and federal agencies so we could get energy up more sustainably so that we do not impact the environment and we do not compete with the limited water and food resources we have,” Sharma said about the future of shale gas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia

"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

7 WV ghost towns to visit

Ghost towns are an enticing attraction for all manner of explorers, adventurers and photographers. It just so happens that West Virginia is home to some of the best, due in no small part to its rich history.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy