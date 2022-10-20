Danica Roem Goes To The AMAs

Related
Kardashian Sisters Address Kanye West's Antisemitism After Nazi Rally In Los Angeles
Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian have publicly expressed their support for the Jewish community in text-based Instagram images addressing Kanye West’s recent string of antisemitic interviews with Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo and Piers Morgan. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” wrote Kim Kardashian...
James Corden Makes Awkward Apology For ‘Ungracious’ Restaurant Behavior
"The Late Late Show" host backtracked on his downplaying of his "rude" comment.
Trevor Noah Addresses Supposed Beef With Kanye West: 'I Grew Up Loving This Man'
“Too many people like to mourn you when you’re dead, and they don’t say anything to you when you’re alive," said Noah about West's downward spiral.
24 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Oct. 11-24)
"In front of every wife repeating herself is a husband wondering why she didn’t tell him this sooner."
HuffPost
181K+
Followers
10K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0