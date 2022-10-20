Danica Roem Goes To The AMAs

Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian have publicly expressed their support for the Jewish community in text-based Instagram images addressing Kanye West’s recent string of antisemitic interviews with Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo and Piers Morgan. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” wrote Kim Kardashian...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO