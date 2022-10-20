Nashville's spoken word artists help rewrite the Grammys' rules

Talk to anyone who’s won a Grammy, and you’ll eventually hear them hit on this point: they don’t make music for the awards.

But with their 2021 effort “The Other Side,” Nashville artists Rashad thaPoet and S-Wrap, in one sense, did just that. From the first day in the studio, their goal was to get this music in the hands of The Recording Academy for their consideration.

It wasn’t just about having their work recognized, however, but the craft of spoken word, in general. Rashad (Rashad Rayford) and S-Wrap (Saran Thompson) are among hundreds of spoken word artists across the country who have felt their genre hasn’t been fairly represented at the Grammy Awards.

For decades, the category of Best Spoken Word Album has been dominated by audiobooks narrated by celebrities and politicians. Last year, “The Other Side” was part of an organized effort by dozens of spoken word artists to submit new albums for Grammy consideration, in the hopes that they could carve out their own category.

Their voices were heard. Earlier this year, the Recording Academy announced five new categories for the 2023 Grammys, including Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. (Their former high-profile competitors will now be in the renamed Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording category).

Speaking to The Tennessean, Rayford remembers when Thompson called him earlier this year with the category news – and that felt like a win in itself.

“We did it for the culture of spoken word poetry,” Rayford says. “We got off the phone, but I think like 15 minutes later, we called each other back at the same time, like, ‘Should we run this back? Should we do this again?’”

Within a matter of months, they had a follow-up. “The Other Side Too” arrived in September, and it’s a first-round candidate for the 2023 Grammys. First-round voting for Academy members – which determines the nominees on the final ballot – runs through Sunday, October 23.

On “Too,” the two artists share billing with production trio The Varsity, who apply layers of lush keys, dusty samples and slinking beats to their words.

You can feel the breeze moving through the effervescent “New Day,” and in the accompanying video – shot at the Jefferson Street Sound Museum, Slim & Husky's and North Nashville locales – Rayford tells listeners about reaching a personal place where you’re “no longer tensing up over things in the past tense.”

“This is sunshine and Dutty Wine/ new energy that’s all aligned/ this is the morning after, and you’re doing more than fine/ It’s a new day.”

Rayford has been a spoken word artist for 22 years, starting at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville before bringing his craft back up to Music City. The local scene has ebbed and flowed, but Rayford believes it’s in a promising position.

As young talents emerge, he’s also applied his skills to a public speaking career, blending “inspirational speaking and spoken word poetry to help businesses tell more concise stories.”

“You can take spoken word into all these places where people don't expect it,” he says. “Because we have this authenticity that speaks to the heart. You can do that anywhere.”