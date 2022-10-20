ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet Before The Bucks Play The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet before the Milwaukee Bucks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening.

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

Before the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP posted a photo of himself leaving the hotel for the bus and wrote, "Game one."

In less than an hour, the past has over 6,000 likes.

Antetokounmpo typically posts a lot of photos to his Twitter account.

This will be his tenth season in the NBA, and he is coming off a year where he averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (in a Game 7).

They have been one of the premier teams in the league for a few seasons now, and in 2021 they beat the Phoenix Suns to win the NBA Championship.

Antetokounmpo has an impressive resume that includes an NBA Championship, Finals MVP Award, Defensive Player of The Year Award and two regular season MVP Awards.

At 27 years old, he is already one of the best players in the history of the NBA.

As for the 76ers, they are coming off of a loss to the Celtics on opening night.

They are led by superstars James Harden and Joel Embiid and are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the east and lost in the second round to the Miami Heat (in Game 6).

