College Football World Reacts To Utah Cheerleader Video
College football players and coaches aren't the only ones who show great emotion on the field. Last week, a Utah cheerleader went viral on social media for his wild faces during the game. "This Utah cheerleader has the spirit fingers of a young Sparky Polastri. P.S. If you get that...
Playoff pairings: 25 local teams set for high school football post season
The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season
Cody Completes 3A Regular Season Undefeated
In the battle of Park County, defending 3A state champion Cody put an exclamation point on the regular season with a 62-15 win over Powell on Friday night to get to 8-0 on the year. Cody found the end zone twice in the 1st quarter thanks to a 5-yard run for a touchdown from Jackson Schroeder and a 46 reception from Matt Nelson. Powell found the end zone too in the opening quarter thanks to Trevon Abraham but the Panthers trailed 14-7 after one.
Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers poised to land nation's No. 2 athlete Saturday
>>> UPDATE: Malachi Coleman commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln East High School (Nebraska) star Malachi Coleman is ready to make a decision. The nation's No. 2 athlete and consensus four-star prospect was recently announced as an All-American Bowl selection. On Saturday, Coleman ...
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
