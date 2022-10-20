We’re tracking sunny and beautiful weather for the weekend in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — As we close in on the weekend, we are tracking sunny and generally beautiful weather on the way for the Carolinas over the next few days.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Temperatures, while on the chilly side right now, will begin to moderate this afternoon. This trend will continue through the weekend and into next week until a cold front arrives later Tuesday.

So, if you are heading out the door this afternoon you will need a jacket as temperatures will be on the cool side with highs in the low to mid-60s. Ample sunshine though, will help it to feel more comfortable than what the thermometer says.

Overnight our temperatures should dip back down into the 30s, but we are not anticipating a frost or freeze here in Charlotte. Highs Friday afternoon should move up into the upper 60s near 70 degrees thanks to mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Your weekend forecast is looking pretty sweet with mostly sunny skies and highs that will be in the low to mid-70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

This will be a great weekend to either enjoy the beautiful Fall Foliage up in the mountains or do some tailgating for the Panthers game Sunday.

Heading into next week the warming trend will continue for the region with mid to upper 70s expected for highs both Monday and Tuesday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

Later Tuesday we are tracking our next cold front that could bring some showers during the evening hours and somewhat cooler temperatures the rest of the week.

Expect highs to drop to around average in the low 70s for the second half of next week. In the meantime, enjoy the sunny weather over the next few days!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.