Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
KEYT
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they “probably are aware, I just signed a law” that is being challenged by Republicans.
KEYT
Biden’s midterm ‘closing argument’: Look at the alternative
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to Democratic organizers at party headquarters and around the country, with the midterm elections two weeks away. Biden made what he called his “closing argument” and dismissed polls suggesting Republicans could be on track for key victories this year. He says there’s still time for “one more shift” in Democrats’ fortunes. The speech Monday was Biden’s latest attempt to turn the midterms into a choice between the two parties, rather than a referendum on his unpopular administration at a time of entrenched economic dissatisfaction.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’
Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Attorney General Merrick Garland will lead the press conference.It’s not yet clear which country or countries...
KEYT
Biden targets Nicaragua’s gold in new move against Ortega
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, threatening a ban on Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, raising the possibility of trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders.
KEYT
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the GOP lost...
KEYT
Rep. Nancy Mace says she supports Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling strategy to force spending cuts
Rep. Nancy Mace on Sunday said she supports Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s strategy of refusing to lift the debt limit, if Republicans win back the House, unless Democrats in the White House agree to spending cuts. “And I can tell you, I sit on the Oversight Committee, where we...
KEYT
Fact check: The GOP’s dishonesty-filled barrage of ‘defund the police’ attack ads
Republicans have been running ads around the country that use a variety of dishonest tactics to try to create the inaccurate impression that the Democratic candidates they are targeting support defunding the police. Some of the Republican ads simply make things up. Other ads falsely describe bills the Democratic candidates...
KEYT
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors are urging a jury to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. They say the men provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are not charged with trying to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But authorities say their role was critical. The trial in state court in Jackson, Michigan, is an offshoot of the main case handled in federal court. That’s where four people were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy. Defense lawyers say Morrison, Musico and Bellar stopped associating with leader Adam Fox by late summer when the kidnapping plot was accelerating.
KEYT
CNN Polls on key Senate races find tight contest in Wisconsin and a narrow Democratic edge in Pennsylvania
Across two states with Republican-held Senate seats that could prove pivotal to control of the chamber in this fall’s elections, one incumbent faces an evenly divided electorate while the Democrat holds a narrow edge in the other, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS. In Wisconsin, the survey...
KEYT
Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation
The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
KEYT
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes tests positive for Covid-19, delaying trial at least a day
The seditious conspiracy trial against members of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers has been delayed after the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, has tested positive for Covid. Judge Amit Mehta told prosecutors and defense lawyers that they would reconvene Tuesday to further discuss the trial schedule. Mehta noted that...
KEYT
Org. of American States boss slammed over watchdog’s removal
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States unfairly maligned the reputation of a Brazilian lawyer who he abruptly fired as the region’s top human rights watchdog. That’s according to a new administrative ruling that casts a harsh light on irregularities inside the Washington-based group. The decision Monday stems from OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro’s widely condemned effort in 2020 to block the re-appointment of the head of the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights. It’s the second administrative ruling questioning Almagro’s leadership in as many months and comes after allegations that the Uruguayan-born diplomat violated the OAS’ code of ethics while carrying on a romantic relationship with a staffer.
KEYT
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president’s Florida estate. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. Walt Nauta has already been interviewed by investigators examining the potential mishandling of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago and prosecutors want to speak with him again as they try to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the property. The New York Times first reported the desire for another interview with Nauta.
KEYT
Credit Suisse to pay $234M to settle French tax fraud case
PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say Credit Suisse has agreed to pay 238 million euros to settle tax fraud allegations. Prosecutors said Monday that the Swiss bank will pay $234 million in fines, damages and interest to France, whose investigators will close an inquiry launched in 2016 on possible charges of aggravated tax fraud laundering and illegal soliciting. French media have reported that Credit Suisse representatives courted wealthy French customers to persuade them to open accounts with the bank that weren’t declared to French tax authorities. Credit Suisse says it doesn’t acknowledge criminal liability. It’s the latest blow for the bank, which agreed a week ago to pay $495 million in a U.S. settlement over a yearslong dispute tied to mortgage-backed securities.
