Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
Kalani Sitake won’t fire anyone midseason, but admits defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki’s role has changed
BYU football: Cougars coach Kalani Sitake shuffles some roles on his defensive staff in Provo, but insists they aren’t demotions
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Gideon George
It was an eventful offseason for Gideon George. After entering the transfer portal for three days and testing the NBA Draft waters, Gideon ultimately decided to return to BYU for his third and final season in Provo. Gideon had official workouts with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz and is hoping to get on NBA teams’ radars during his final season.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Film Study: Practice Observations
BYU hoops is closing in on two weeks to their first game of the season on November 7th. With the Blue and White game coming up this week and the now annual tradition of a televised practice early in the year, the fans are able to get a sneak peak of what this new team will look like after so much roster upheaval. Though it’s been a few weeks since their open practice on September 26th here are a few things that I noticed that I’ll be looking for as we’re able to see BYU on the floor more and more.
What these former BYU defenders said in calling for change after Cougars’ latest loss
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was one of several former BYU defenders who shared their frustrations over the Cougars’ current state.
Schedule stars aligned for the Utes. Here’s why
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham likes the way things have lined up for his team ahead of game this week against Washington State in Pullman.
Here’s where Utah landed in the major polls after its bye week
The Utes moved up one spot in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.
Kalani Sitake takes over defensive play-calling, but result is the same in BYU’s loss to Liberty
BYU football: Defensive changes backfire, BYU blitzed by Liberty offense.
College Football World Reacts To Utah Cheerleader Video
College football players and coaches aren't the only ones who show great emotion on the field. Last week, a Utah cheerleader went viral on social media for his wild faces during the game. "This Utah cheerleader has the spirit fingers of a young Sparky Polastri. P.S. If you get that...
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
Where is the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What is the address of the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? How to find the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What does the “Stranger Things” Utah house look like?
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
gastronomicslc.com
First glimpse of the all new Mar | Muntanya – Spanish flair for Utah
It’s rare I’ll move this quickly on reporting on a restaurant, but frankly there’s a volcanic level of pent up interest for info on this one. I’ve fielded a whole host of queries from eager beavers, so here’s a few shots I took last night. You’ll want to wrap your peepers around them aprisa.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
‘The Letter’: Meeting the monster
In the final episode of KSL’s podcast “The Letter,” the parents of Zach Snarr describe meeting the man who killed their son and the bond they have formed with him.
kuer.org
High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there
Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Opinion: We can have solar power — without the aesthetically questionable roof panels
Solar energy doesn’t have to come from panels on your roof. This energy company is creating energy farms to send solar power to the grid for your home.
Opinion: Utah should grow into its gaps
Infill is when vacant or underutilized sites within already developed areas are developed. Read more about infill here.
kslnewsradio.com
Matt Thornton, American Fork Junior High
“He is the best and he is amazing and he is great and he is awesome and he is inspiring and he is cool and he is really nice and he is really kind and he teaches well.”
ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
Comments / 0