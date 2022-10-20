ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Gideon George

It was an eventful offseason for Gideon George. After entering the transfer portal for three days and testing the NBA Draft waters, Gideon ultimately decided to return to BYU for his third and final season in Provo. Gideon had official workouts with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz and is hoping to get on NBA teams’ radars during his final season.
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Film Study: Practice Observations

BYU hoops is closing in on two weeks to their first game of the season on November 7th. With the Blue and White game coming up this week and the now annual tradition of a televised practice early in the year, the fans are able to get a sneak peak of what this new team will look like after so much roster upheaval. Though it’s been a few weeks since their open practice on September 26th here are a few things that I noticed that I’ll be looking for as we’re able to see BYU on the floor more and more.
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
kuer.org

High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there

Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
