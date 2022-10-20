All students, driver safe after Tyler ISD bus crash

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon, according to the district.

The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post.

All students and the driver are safe and no injuries have been reported, TISD said.



Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.