Tyler, TX

All students, driver safe after Tyler ISD bus crash

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon, according to the district.

The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post.

All students and the driver are safe and no injuries have been reported, TISD said.

