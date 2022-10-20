All students, driver safe after Tyler ISD bus crash
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon, according to the district.Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post.
All students and the driver are safe and no injuries have been reported, TISD said.
