U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case
The case could restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and affect wetland protections. The U.S. Supreme Court opened its term Monday with an Idaho case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and prove crucial in determining wetland protections.
WA battery maker faces accusations it gave U.S.-owned tech to China
Mukilteo-based UniEnergy absorbed millions of taxpayer dollars. Hazardous waste, geopolitical chaos and corporate implosion ensued. UniEnergy Technologies planned to do it all — build the battery of the future, create good American jobs, crack the code for clean energy. Powered by a new chemical recipe cooked up in a...
