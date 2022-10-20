Read full article on original website
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
freightwaves.com
California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy
Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
Tesla releases new home charger with universal compatibility – and it offers up to 44 miles of range per hour
TESLA has released a new version of its home charger designed for indoor or outdoor use at houses, apartments, hospitality locations, and workplaces. The car maker’s power station costs $550 and is compatible with its own vehicles and other manufacturers’ electric models. Tesla’s updated home charger is called...
This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
I took a $40 Amtrak ride through California, and the views were so stunning that I barely noticed the lack of Wi-Fi
I rode the Amtrak Coast Starlight for five hours from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo, and the observation-car views made me want to stay even longer.
Elon Musk Teases New Tesla Colors As Gigafactory Berlin Shows Its Talents
Historically, Tesla models haven't been available in many colors. The decision to keep paint options limited was likely one of necessity rather than an artistic one. Simplifying the paint choices allows production to run smoother and gets cars out the factory door in a timely manner. Given Tesla's ongoing problem with production delays, slimming down the options list to speed things up might be a good thing.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?
We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
I'm a travel writer who's been to all 50 states. Here are the 7 I think are the most overrated.
I've been all over the United States. Here are some states that I don't think live up to all of the hype, from Arizona to Colorado.
Elon Musk says Tesla shares are only going up. But he’s selling them anyway
CNN — Elon Musk made another one of his predictions. On Wednesday evening’s earnings call, the Tesla CEO claimed that his company, a maker of niche luxury cars, would someday be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco. Combined. Together, those companies are worth approximately $5 trillion. Tesla’s market value is $650 billion – down 7% after the company walked back a projection of 50% growth this year.
The latest U.S. winter outlook spells trouble for dry California
A warm, dry winter is in store for much of California as La Niña conditions are expected to persist through at least January, U.S. weather agency says.
