ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback

Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman found dead after house fire in town of Onondaga

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — A woman was found dead inside her home after a house fire in the town of Onondaga Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1:14 p.m., neighbors of 4040 Howlett Hill Road began smelling smoke and went outside to find smoke rising from the windows of the home, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA, NY
Syracuse.com

How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?

Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

FOCUS Greater Syracuse to unveil plaque honoring 2022 Wisdom Keepers

On Thursday, Oct. 27 at noon, FOCUS Greater Syracuse will host a plaque unveiling ceremony following their Wisdom Keeper celebration at the Wisdom Keeper Garden outside of the City Hall Commons. This is a free, outdoor event open to the community as FOCUS honors their 2022 Wisdom Keepers: Calvin L. Corriders, Regional President for the Syracuse Market for Pathfinder Bank and Pamela M. Brunet, Executive Director of Leadership Greater Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse

FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy