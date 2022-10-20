Read full article on original website
Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
New York State Police search for Oswego County teen who went missing 3 weeks ago
Pulaski, N.Y. — State police say they are searching for an Oswego County teenager who went missing three weeks ago. Bruce W. Cronk, 16, was last seen Oct. 9, leaving his home on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said. Cronk...
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
Deputies release name of 69-year-old woman found dead in Onondaga house fire
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Deputies have released the name of a 69-year-old woman found dead Saturday after a house fire in the town of Onondaga. Anne Prashaw, 69, was found on the first floor of her home at 4040 Howlett Hill Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
Onondaga County to help lead-poisoned kids before negative effects of toxic exposure appear
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County wants to get services to lead poisoned kids before negative effects of toxic lead exposure appear. The “Lead It Go” pilot program will offer services to children as soon as testing shows they have elevated blood lead levels. Lead-poisoned kids have had...
Syracuse murder plea leaves more questions than answers as actual killer remains a mystery
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man pleaded guilty to murder Monday afternoon in a court appearance that left more questions than answers. Sharief Powell, 25, admitted that he was the driver of a vehicle from which a bullet was fired that killed Ptolemy Droz on the city’s South Side in December 2020.
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
Woman found dead after house fire in town of Onondaga
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — A woman was found dead inside her home after a house fire in the town of Onondaga Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1:14 p.m., neighbors of 4040 Howlett Hill Road began smelling smoke and went outside to find smoke rising from the windows of the home, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
By 1 vote, Syracuse councilors approve $100K-a-year parking shuttle for city employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- By a single vote, the Syracuse Common Council approved spending $100,000 a year on a parking shuttle for city employees. The shuttle will take employees six blocks from the city-owned parking lot on Washington Street to City Hall. A Syracuse.com reporter covered the distance in 8 ½ minutes at a comfortable pace last week.
$1,125,000 home in Skaneateles: See 142 home sales in Onondaga County
Home sales dipped slightly this week with 142 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial in the village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,125,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $975,000 in 2015. (See photos of the home)
New Hartford marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including New Hartford. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
Family Court Judge Julie Cecile seeks to keep dream job over challenger Jim Corl Jr.
Syracuse, NY – Onondaga County Family Court Judge Julie Cecile is seeking reelection against an experienced challenger who questions whether more could be done to stem youth crime. Cecile, a Democrat who says she has no political ambitions beyond her current seat, is seeking a second 10-year term against...
In Syracuse, just 2% of eighth graders were proficient in math last year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fewer than 20% of Syracuse students in grades 3-8 were proficient in math and English last year. The new state test data out today gives one of the first deep looks at the educational hit taken by students in the city school district that serves 20,000 children.
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
FOCUS Greater Syracuse to unveil plaque honoring 2022 Wisdom Keepers
On Thursday, Oct. 27 at noon, FOCUS Greater Syracuse will host a plaque unveiling ceremony following their Wisdom Keeper celebration at the Wisdom Keeper Garden outside of the City Hall Commons. This is a free, outdoor event open to the community as FOCUS honors their 2022 Wisdom Keepers: Calvin L. Corriders, Regional President for the Syracuse Market for Pathfinder Bank and Pamela M. Brunet, Executive Director of Leadership Greater Syracuse.
Baldwinsville’s Baker News broadcast takes top-5 finish at national film festival
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Baker News broadcast took a top-5 finish Sunday at the 2022 All-American High School Film Festival Sunday night in Brooklyn. The Bees entered a highlight reel of their weekly satirical show in the best broadcast journalism category. Baldwinsville did not take first place but after that the positions aren’t announced.
How far can you chuck a pumpkin? These CNY students made it a project to find out (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The skies above the innovation tech building on the OCM BOCES campus were recently filled with flying pumpkins. Eventually, gravity mandated that they’d share a common fate. But every splat told a different story.
Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse
FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
