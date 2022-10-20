ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New class of Connecticut state troopers graduates

By John Silva
 4 days ago

Middletown, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - A group of new Connecticut State Police troopers are ready to hit the streets.

At a graduation ceremony today, 33 new troopers received their shields and assignments.

They spent six months at the police academy in training.

The group joins 53 members who graduated back in March.

In addition to classwork, the recruits spent hours on physical training, driving, firearms training, and active shooter response, and other areas.

The 132nd Training Troop was recognized today by Governor Lamont, public safety commissioner James Rovella and State Police Commanding Officer Colonel Stavros Mellekas, along with friends and family members.

Thirty men and three women make up this latest class of state troopers.

