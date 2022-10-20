Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions possess the worst record in the National Football League through the first seven weeks of the season. Even though the team had a bye week, the play on the field over the course of 60 minutes resulted in the same outcome when the clock eventually ran out at At&t Stadium.
Centre Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - ‘It’s Bills vs. Chiefs’; Travis Kelce Agrees?
Like everything else in the AFC, it looks like it might come down to Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI, is narrowing his list of potential landing spots, with the Bills and the Chiefs maybe the last two suitors standing. OBJ is...
Centre Daily
Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
Centre Daily
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Centre Daily
Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
Centre Daily
Jones starts for Patriots but quickly gives way to Zappe
The Gillette Stadium crowd implored Bill Belichick to make a change at quarterback. They wanted to see the rookie who was sent back to the bench after winning his first two starts as a replacement for the injured Mac Jones. With fans chanting “Zappe, Zappe!” out went Jones, who was...
Steelers open as 10.5-point underdogs to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and have a strong case they are the best all-around team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL. These two teams square off on Sunday and as expected, Philadelphia is a huge home favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.
Centre Daily
Was Jonathan Taylor Held Back vs. Titans?
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor saw his first action over the weekend since Week 4. However, Taylor only had 17 touches in a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It stands to reason the Colts would ease him back into action slowly, but head coach Frank Reich said on Sunday that Taylor wasn't necessarily on a "pitch count."
Centre Daily
Report: Jets Acquiring RB James Robinson From Jaguars
The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars for draft pick compensation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. New York will send a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick, per Rapoport. New York recently lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season with a...
Centre Daily
Locked On Colts: Ice Getting Thinner After Loss to Titans
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their initial reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 19-10 loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 7. The Colts are officially little brothers in a division that they once dominated. The...
Centre Daily
Player Notes for Ravens — Buccaneers in Week 7
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens travel to Tampa Bay on a short week to play the Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Thursday night. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of NFL Communications. • QB LAMAR JACKSON had 179 total yards (120 pass, 59 rush) last week, his 6thstraight...
Centre Daily
Everything Raiders’ Carr said Post Win Over Texans
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 2-4 on the 2022 NFL campaign yesterday with a 38-20 win over the Houston Texans. As you can imagine, Derek Carr was excited to lead his team back into the winner's column, and below, you can read everything he said after the big win.
Centre Daily
‘Noles In The Pros: Week 7, Burns sacks Brady
The NFL has already completed seven weeks of the regular season. Here's a look at the top-performing former 'Noles from this weekend. The defensive side took center stage. Burns was all over the Buccaneers as he had five tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry, and a sack. He brought down Tom Brady and celebrated with some Hennessy afterward.
Centre Daily
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
Centre Daily
Colts hoping QB change could help right unbalanced offense
Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich makes his preference for a run-heavy offense perfectly clear. He wants the kind of attack that helped Jonathan Taylor win last season's NFL rushing title, the kind that put the Colts in playoff position and the kind that never really materialized for Matt Ryan. Over...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Mailbag: The “Rules” Edition
View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
Centre Daily
Patriots Ex J.C. Jackson Sustains ‘Significant’ Non-Contact Knee Injury
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, suffered a serious knee injury Sunday. The 26-year-old had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was...
Centre Daily
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up in a battle of top 25 ranked teams as Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday. Oklahoma State is coming off a statement win over Texas last weekend and sitting at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 competition with a loss to TCU.
Centre Daily
Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
Centre Daily
Bears In It for the Long Haul with Justin Fields
All the hand-wringing and fretting throughout Bears Nation over why Justin Fields hasn't yet developed into a winning playmaker, and the thought the team will give up on him because they're losing games this year is completely absurd. Really, it's beyond absurd. It reflects how little people have learned from...
