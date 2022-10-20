ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NC

Man with special needs, fired from Wendy’s, becomes honorary Mount Holly officer for the day

By Robin Kanady
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with special needs, fired from the Wendy’s in Stanley earlier this month, got a new job for the day on Thursday.

Many police officers take the oath of honor, but none is like Dennis Peek.

An honorary police officer for the day is a rare distinction.

“He selected us. He could have chosen anybody, and he selected the Mount Holly Police Department,” said Police Chief Brian Reagan.

Peek is a part of the brotherhood.

“He said he loved those guys he was riding with; he’s got new brothers now, best friends, that’s what he said,” said Peek’s sister, Cona Turner.

The job for a day is keeping Peek busy.

“It’s taken his mind off of not going to Wendy’s, not going to work,” said Turner.

Earlier this month, Peek, who has Down syndrome, was fired from Wendy’s in Stanley after working there for more than 20 years.

The franchise owners called it an ‘unfortunate mistake’ and offered Peek his job back, but Peek’s family decided just to let him retire.

PREVIOUS | Outrage follows controversial firing of special needs Wendy’s employee
“It touches my heart; it really does because he deserves this. He deserves to be happy,” said Turner.

Peek gets to ride around with police all day, visiting schools and businesses.

“He was going to be Barney off the Andy Griffith Show, and I’m Otis because I’m riding in the back of the car,” said Turner.

Dennis’ sister is amazed by the love and support for her brother.

The police chief is pleased to add one more to the force for the day.

“To see him happy, and when I was walking with him to the car, he said, ‘I’m happy now.’ That made this whole effort worth it,” said Chief Reagan.

Turner says Peek received around 1,000 cards/notes in the mail from people all over the country, even as far away as the UK.

The Town of Stanley will throw Peek a big retirement party on Nov. 5 at Harper Park from 2-4 p.m.

