Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

At least 3 people wounded in shooting in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — At least three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon, and police believe other victims might have left the scene before officers arrived. The shooting occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Garfield Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood south of Broadway Avenue and north of Rockside Road. Police received a call that someone had been shot in the head.
How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
Ex-husband causes disturbance, refuses to leave ex-wife’s residence: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver near West 210th Street after observing several traffic violations. The driver was identified and found to have several active warrants for his arrest and probable cause was established to search the car. Narcotics paraphernalia and a substance believed to be narcotics was found inside the car. The 33-year-old Cumberland, Ohio man was issued several traffic citations and was taken to North Olmsted Police Department to be held for bond for his warrants. Additional charges for narcotics possession are pending laboratory testing.
Resident pays $1,000 through fraudulent Cash App: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Oct. 15 at 10:32 a.m. a resident reported that a UPS package was stolen off his front porch. On Oct. 13 at 5:48 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop, and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed. The car continued onto Clague Road before entering Interstate 90 heading eastbound. Due to excessive speed and heavy traffic, officers terminated the pursuit shortly after entering the highway.
‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
