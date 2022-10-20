Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Related
At least 3 people wounded in shooting in Maple Heights
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — At least three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon, and police believe other victims might have left the scene before officers arrived. The shooting occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Garfield Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood south of Broadway Avenue and north of Rockside Road. Police received a call that someone had been shot in the head.
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
Teen male dies after being shot in vehicle on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male died Saturday after he apparently was shot while driving on a street in the area of the Kinsman and Woodland Hills neighborhoods. Carlos Demore died of his wounds at University Hospitals, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say officers...
Triple homicide at Cleveland house party started over drug deal dispute, jury hears
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man killed three people at a 2019 house party in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood because he was angry that the host wouldn’t let him sell drugs to a woman outside, a jury on Monday heard. Kielonte Harris, 28, tried to sell drugs in the early...
Man learns insurance agent continued to take payments despite being fired: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A resident said Oct. 14 that when he called to make changes on his insurance policy, he was told he no longer had an active policy. The man said he had been making payments directly to his agent for the past 18 months in the amount of $226 each, but the company said that agent had been fired over a year earlier.
Cleveland police dropped the ball, but a research project is catching rapists anyway: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Over seven years, nearly 15,000 suspects and offenders in Cuyahoga County should have been swabbed for DNA by criminal justice authorities but were not. We’re talking about missed opportunities to solve cold cases, including murders and rapes, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris...
Woman charged with OVI in rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI rollover: Cedarwood Drive. Officers at 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Cedarwood Drive. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV, a 28-year-old Oak Park, Mich., resident, had minor injuries and declined medical treatment. She appeared to be intoxicated, according to a police press release.
Woman, 17-year-old arrested in altercation after shot fired near Lorain County Justice Center in Elyria, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 17-year-old and a 41-year-old woman are in police custody after an altercation in which a shot was fired near the Lorain County Justice Center in downtown Elyria, police say. The woman and boy have not yet been formally charged in the incident that happened just after...
Man claims callers threatened him and his family: Avon Lake Police Blotter
On Oct. 19, a resident reported two calls from restricted numbers from unknown people who had made vague threats toward him and his family. An electrical contractor reported $1,500 worth of aluminum coil and underground cable stolen from a home under construction sometime between Oct. 7-10. Disturbance: Brookfield Road. On...
Olmsted Falls schedules ‘National Night Out’ for Oct. 27
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A night to celebrate first responders with the community is coming to Olmsted Falls. The city, along with the police and fire departments, will be presenting its first “National Night Out” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in front of the city administration building on Bagley Road.
How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County to deploy bodycams after barricade incident
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is going to make some changes after a weekend incident during which 12 youths barricaded themselves in the facility. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, the Ohio Department of Youth Services and officials from Indian River announced that they will deploy body...
Why have a 35-mph speed limit on the West Shoreway when most ignore it?
Why does the city of Cleveland have a 35-mph speed limit posted on the West Shoreway by Edgewater Park when most drivers continuously exceed that?. I’m a snowbird from Florida, and every spring when I return to Cleveland, I travel that roadway at 35 miles per hour and practically get run off the road by drivers passing me at speeds exceeding 50 mph.
Police investigate vehicle theft, attempted vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Olivewood Avenue. A woman called the police at 9:17 a.m. on Oct. 8 to report her vehicle was stolen while parked at her home. A woman called the police department at 11:23 p.m. on Oct. 12 to report her vehicle, which had been parked in the street and unlocked, had the steering column stripped.
Shoplifting suspect caught with weed trimmers in the car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Petty theft: Great Northern Shopping Center. Officers at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 responded to Home Depot regarding a man accused of taking two string trimmers, also known as weed trimmers, and then getting into an older red hatchback that was exiting toward Great Northern Boulevard.
Dog barks its way into high school volleyball match: Gates Mills Police Blotter
An officer working a volleyball match at Gilmour Academy Oct. 22 was advised of a barking dog that had been left alone in a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle owner was identified and responded to the car with an officer to make sure the dog was OK. The...
Ex-husband causes disturbance, refuses to leave ex-wife’s residence: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver near West 210th Street after observing several traffic violations. The driver was identified and found to have several active warrants for his arrest and probable cause was established to search the car. Narcotics paraphernalia and a substance believed to be narcotics was found inside the car. The 33-year-old Cumberland, Ohio man was issued several traffic citations and was taken to North Olmsted Police Department to be held for bond for his warrants. Additional charges for narcotics possession are pending laboratory testing.
Resident pays $1,000 through fraudulent Cash App: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Oct. 15 at 10:32 a.m. a resident reported that a UPS package was stolen off his front porch. On Oct. 13 at 5:48 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop, and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed. The car continued onto Clague Road before entering Interstate 90 heading eastbound. Due to excessive speed and heavy traffic, officers terminated the pursuit shortly after entering the highway.
‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
Fire department celebrates 75 years of service: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- It is a banner year for the Olmsted Township Fire Department. The community is invited to sign a large banner in front of the local fire station celebrating its 75th anniversary. “Our sole commission is to serve the community,” Fire Chief Patrick Kelly said. “We appreciate...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0