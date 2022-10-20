Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Centre Daily
Dodgers: LA Prospect Could Step Into A Big Role For The 2023 Season
Back in 2015, Miguel Vargas signed with the Dodgers for $300,000. Since then, he's been named the best pure hitter in the system and owns a career .316 AVG during his first three years as a pro. But this summer, Vargas finally got his big league debut at the beginning...
Centre Daily
Dodgers: MLB Beat Writer Identifies the Best Development for LA in 2022
The 2022 Dodgers regular season was filled with nearly constant happiness. Sure, there was bad news along the way, including season-ending injuries to pitchers Walker Buehler and Daniel Hudson and lengthy struggles by Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy. But through it all, Los Angeles won 111 games and dominated the...
Mad dash to find tickets to watch the Phillies take on the Astros in the World Series
The cheapest tickets on Stubhub on Monday for Game 3 were going for more than $1,000, and the prices climb from there.
Centre Daily
Odds for Aaron Judge’s 2023 Team
With the Yankees now eliminated from the postseason, all eyes turn to the future of Aaron Judge. Judge made headlines when he turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer ($32.5 million annual average value) prior to the season. Judge bet big on himself and he made the right call with a massive payday looming.
Centre Daily
The Astros Beast vs. the NL East… Again
An interesting pattern is developing, though I’m not sure we can attribute it to anything more than coincidence. At the end of the last three full-length seasons, the Astros have gone to the World Series to face an NL East team that wasn’t expected to make it that far.
Bochy missed game, takes over Rangers team he beat for title
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven’t done. Now he is coming out of a thre
Centre Daily
The Phillies and Astros Share an All-Time Classic History
Were you feeling it too when David Robertson walked two batters in the ninth inning and Ranger Suárez entered in relief? Was it anxiety, a knot in the pit of your stomach? Did you have goosebumps when Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate?. Now draw that feeling out...
Centre Daily
Calum Scott Is Down to Perform at World Series
If you've been watching the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason, either Citizens Bank Park or on TV, you've probably heard these lyrics blasting at the stadium after a Phillies win:. I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her, oh. I'm right over here, why can't you see me? Oh. I'm giving...
Centre Daily
Knights defeat Maple Leafs as Phil Kessel ties NHL record
LAS VEGAS — Left wing Chandler Stephenson scored a go-ahead goal 42 seconds into the third period and the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 Monday at T-Mobile Arena in the same game right wing Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played. Kessel, who...
Centre Daily
Nantz to call last Final Four in ’23, Eagle to take over
Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of the CBS coverage of the...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Cole Swider Suffers Stress Reaction In Right Foot, Out At Least Four Weeks
First-year Los Angeles Lakers forward Cole Swider, who inked a two-way contract with L.A. after going undrafted out of Syracuse this summer, will be shelved longer than was initially expected. View the original article to see embedded media. As Marc Stein reports, the Lakers have announced that their team doctors...
Phillies anthem "Dancing on My Own" deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
Centre Daily
Raptors clamp down on Miami, top Heat 98-90 for split
Another game, another close one for the Toronto Raptors. They're noticing a trend. Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 98-90 on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida. “I think until...
