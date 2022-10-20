ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Centre Daily

Dodgers: MLB Beat Writer Identifies the Best Development for LA in 2022

The 2022 Dodgers regular season was filled with nearly constant happiness. Sure, there was bad news along the way, including season-ending injuries to pitchers Walker Buehler and Daniel Hudson and lengthy struggles by Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy. But through it all, Los Angeles won 111 games and dominated the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Odds for Aaron Judge’s 2023 Team

With the Yankees now eliminated from the postseason, all eyes turn to the future of Aaron Judge. Judge made headlines when he turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer ($32.5 million annual average value) prior to the season. Judge bet big on himself and he made the right call with a massive payday looming.
Centre Daily

The Astros Beast vs. the NL East… Again

An interesting pattern is developing, though I’m not sure we can attribute it to anything more than coincidence. At the end of the last three full-length seasons, the Astros have gone to the World Series to face an NL East team that wasn’t expected to make it that far.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

The Phillies and Astros Share an All-Time Classic History

Were you feeling it too when David Robertson walked two batters in the ninth inning and Ranger Suárez entered in relief? Was it anxiety, a knot in the pit of your stomach? Did you have goosebumps when Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate?. Now draw that feeling out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Calum Scott Is Down to Perform at World Series

If you've been watching the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason, either Citizens Bank Park or on TV, you've probably heard these lyrics blasting at the stadium after a Phillies win:. I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her, oh. I'm right over here, why can't you see me? Oh. I'm giving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Knights defeat Maple Leafs as Phil Kessel ties NHL record

LAS VEGAS — Left wing Chandler Stephenson scored a go-ahead goal 42 seconds into the third period and the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 Monday at T-Mobile Arena in the same game right wing Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played. Kessel, who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Centre Daily

Nantz to call last Final Four in ’23, Eagle to take over

Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of the CBS coverage of the...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Raptors clamp down on Miami, top Heat 98-90 for split

Another game, another close one for the Toronto Raptors. They're noticing a trend. Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 98-90 on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida. “I think until...
FLORIDA STATE

