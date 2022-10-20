Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Nantz to call last Final Four in ’23, Eagle to take over
Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of the CBS coverage of the...
Centre Daily
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up in a battle of top 25 ranked teams as Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday. Oklahoma State is coming off a statement win over Texas last weekend and sitting at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 competition with a loss to TCU.
