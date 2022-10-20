ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nantz to call last Final Four in ’23, Eagle to take over

Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of the CBS coverage of the...
