if it was a black sheriff that said racist remarks he would be fired not suspended. its enough hate going on in the world stop being apart if the problem. Jodey Green should be fired.send the message this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.
Defunding is not the answer. Fire the man and elect someone else. Southeastern NC is going to be like the Wild Wild West. 🤦🏾♂️
Easy. Just show the proof as to what he or they have done to withdraw this award. If it is proven then by all means stop said award. If not then give the award. Easy! As far as a petition. How many sherriff' or police personnel that is doing the job correctly would not be able to find signatures to fill a petition to remove them??? Just the facts. Either way they need a Sherriff there as soon as possible.
